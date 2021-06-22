Luxembourg faces shortage of medical cannabis

Demand skyrocketed in 2020 and authorities are yet to find new suppliers, the health ministry said

Luxembourg is facing a shortage of medical cannabis as demand unexpectedly outstripped supply last year and the authorities are yet to find new suppliers.

"The deliveries placed in the autumn of 2020, which should have covered the consumption forecast until the end of April, did not allow to cover the peak of consumption that could be observed since November 2020", health minister Paulette Lenert said in response to a parliamentary question from Pirate Party MP Sven Clement on Monday.

Hospital pharmacies have run out of all three varieties of medical cannabis available in the country, the association of hospital pharmacies (APHL) told broadcaster RTL on Monday. It is unclear when stocks will replenish, Lenert said.

A search for a new supplier to fill the gap in supply was fruitless last year and a second one is currently underway, with the authorities examining bids they received, the health minister added.

Doctors in Luxembourg prescribed 140kg of cannabis for medical use in 2020 which is almost three times more than in 2019, the health ministry reported earlier this month.

Parliament approved the medicinal use of cannabis in June 2018 for certain patients, including for people suffering from cancer.



