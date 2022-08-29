Tunnel reopening thrown into doubt following rock collapse

Part of the rock behind the tunnel in northern Luxembourg collapsed over a four-metre section at the weekend

Part of the rock behind the tunnel in northern Luxembourg collapsed over a four-metre section at the weekend

The 236-metre-long tunnel links trains going north from Luxembourg City to the Belgian border town of Gouvy and then Liège

The reopening of a train line linking Luxembourg's north to Belgium was thrown into doubt after part of a tunnel collapsed during maintenance works at the weekend, burying the rails in rocks.

Part of the rock behind the Schieburg tunnel’s vault between Kautenbach and Wilwerwiltz, not far from Wiltz, collapsed over a four-metre section on Saturday morning, railway network CFL said in a press release.

The works were due to completed in about a week, but now an investigation will be carried out to figure out why the rocks collapsed and how this will affect the works and reopening, a CFL spokesman said on Monday.

“We first of all have to look at the current state and finalise our analysis,” he wrote in an email. “It is only once that is done that we will be able to look at the consequences on traffic and works schedule.”

8 Photo: Guy Jallay

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay Photo: Guy Jallay

The 236-metre-long tunnel links trains going north from Luxembourg City to the Belgian border town of Gouvy and then Liège. The tunnel was closed due to the maintenance works and nobody was injured during the collapse, CFL said.

On Friday, a 66km section of the Luxembourg-to-Brussels train line reopened after improvements to speed up the notoriously slow rail link between the two European capitals. The three-hour train journey between the two capitals has been the source of despair for commuters and EU officials for decades.

Works to upgrade the section on the Namur-Arlon section started in 2007 and finally opened last week.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.