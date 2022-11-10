Twice as many foreigners can vote in Luxembourg in 2023

The number of foreign residents in Luxembourg allowed to vote at the 2023 communal elections is nearly twice as high as at the previous elections, after the country abolished a law which only allowed people who had lived in the country for at least five years to participate in the polls.

A total of 68.173 foreign residents will be able to vote, after the Grand Duchy changed its electoral law in July. Of the total, 32.105 are women, Family Minister Corinne Cahen said in answer to a parliamentary question on Thursday.

Non-Luxembourgers account for around half of Luxembourg’s population and around 70% of residents in the capital, with the latest figures showing that Luxembourg's strong population growth and employment growth is driven by foreigners, including by non-EU migration.



At the last local elections in 2017, there were 34,638 foreigner voters, less than a quarter of resident foreigners, who signed up to vote, a study by the Centre for Intercultural and Social Studies showed. A third of foreign residents, some 75,226 people, were not authorised to register on the municipal electoral lists because they did not meet the criteria at the time.

The Grand Duchy’s amended electoral law now allows foreigners to both vote and stand in local elections, regardless of whether they are EU citizens or not. The next communal elections are scheduled for 11 June. Foreign residents cannot participate in national elections, which will take place later in 2023.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.