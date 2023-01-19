Twice as many obese teenagers in Luxembourg in 4 years

The number of obese teenagers in Luxembourg has more than doubled since 2018, with 12% of secondary school students showing weight levels considered obese in 2021 and 2022, Sports Minister Georges Engel said on Wednesday.

During the school years of 2021 and 2022, 12% of 11,000 students who underwent mandatory health checks in secondary schools had a body mass index (BMI) that indicated levels considered obese, Engel said in response to a parliamentary question posed by CSV lawmaker Nancy Arendt. That is an increase of almost 7 percentage point compared to 2018 and 2019, Engel said.



In primary school, the proportion of children considered obese, according to their BMI levels, barely budged between 2018 and 2022, hovering around 5%, Engel said. Doctors examined over 32,000 primary school pupils between the ages of four and 12 last year and the year before.



Those numbers suggest that doctors identified 3,000 obese children in Luxembourg during routine medical exams. A BMI of over 30.0 is considered "obese", while levels between 25.0 and 29.9 are classed as "pre-obesity", with BMI levels of between 18.5 and 24.9 indicating a "normal weight", according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, the data the sports ministry supplied is only "partial", Engel said. "The weight of children must be treated with caution, as normal growth can contribute to weight control," he said. A national study into obesity is yet to be finished, Engel said.

However, studies conducted abroad indicated that the level of obese children rose during the pandemic, Engel said, citing a study conducted in the United States that found the share of obese children between the ages of 2 and 19 increased from 19.3% in 2019 to 22.4% a year later.

Studies in England found similar jumps, he said, adding that “it could therefore be assumed that this is also the case in Luxembourg". But Luxembourg did not yet have the data.

A joint 2022 report by the EU and OECD found that one in six adults in Luxembourg was obese and overweight, while obesity levels and physical inactivity for 15-year-olds were also above the bloc's average, particularly amongst boys.

