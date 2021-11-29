Two ministers set to leave government within weeks

Dan Kersch and Romain Schneider had already said they would not contest 2023 election but are now expected to leave cabinet by January

By Teddy Jaans and John Monaghan



A restructuring at the top of Luxembourg’s government is expected to be imminent amid reports that cabinet ministers Dan Kersch and Romain Schneider plan to step down within weeks.



Both politicians from the Luxembourg Socialist Workers' Party (LSAP) had already said they would not stand as candidates in the country’s next general election in 2023. Their departures may be announced as early as Tuesday, according to reports in Luxemburger Wort and RTL.

Kersch, who holds several ministerial portfolios including labour and sport, is also the country’s deputy prime minister. His likely replacement is Georges Engel, head of the LSAP parliamentary party, though current Health Minister Paulette Lenert could take over as deputy prime minister, Luxemburger Wort reported.



Claude Haagen, the current mayor of Diekirch, is in line to assume Schneider’s dual mandates as agriculture and social security minister, according to the reports. Kersch is expected to move into parliament while Schneider is set to withdraw from politics completely.



Details of the restructuring are expected to be confirmed by Tuesday, following a meeting of the government council on Monday afternoon and an LSAP gathering on Tuesday.

