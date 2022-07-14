Two Russian oligarchs still representing Luxembourg

Two wealthy Russians remain honorary consuls of Luxembourg even after the Grand Duchy stripped the title from three others with ties to Vladimir Putin's regime since the invasion of Ukraine, officials said on Thursday.

The oligarchs Roman Trotsenko and Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who owns East-West United Bank in Luxembourg, continue to represent Luxembourg as honorary consuls in Russia, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn said.

Yevtushenkov has only been sanctioned by the UK government, Asselborn said. Trotsenko has not been sanctioned by the EU, UK, US or Japan. He has been described by Russia experts and media outlets as an associate of Igor Sechin, a Russian oligarch described as having a very close relationship to Putin.

A honorary consul represents the Luxembourg government and provides consular help to Luxembourg nationals abroad, such as travellers in distress. The role is also a means of building diplomatic and business ties. The Grand Duchy currently has three honorary consulates in Russia, according to the Luxembourg embassy in Moscow's website.

Honorary Luxembourg consuls Victor Rashnikov, Valery Gergiev and Alexei Mordashov were relieved of their roles after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Reporter.lu said in June. Rashnikov and Mordashov have been sanctioned by the EU and Gergiev was removed due to his proximity to the Putin regime, Asselborn said in response to a parliamentary question by the opposition CSV.

His answer comes two days after the Grand Duchy's finance ministry told the Luxembourg Times that the country froze €430 million of cash belonging to sanctioned oligarchs and blocked a further €1 billion in securities.

After the UK sanctioned Yevtushenkov, he immediately reduced his shares in Sistema and East-West United Bank, which are both based in Luxembourg, to below 50% by passing them on to his son. The move was described in a notice to businesses by the UK's National Economic Crime Centre this week as one of the methods sanctioned persons use to avoid economic consequences.



Former Luxembourg economy ministers and fellow social-democrats Etienne Schneider and Jeannot Krecké sat on the board of Sistema and East-West United Bank - which was formerly owned by the Soviet Central Bank - until just after the invasion, when they resigned after media pressure.

Luxembourg appointed Trotsenko as one of its honorary consuls in October 2020 to build ties between the two countries. He swore an oath to uphold Luxembourg law and fulfil his duties conscientiously. Trotsenko was the first Luxembourg consul in Russia to have been sworn in since 2014, Asselborn said.



Trotsenko's counsular and corporate office is located at Novosibirsk airport, which he owns himself, Asselborn said, and which is also used by the Russian military, according to Laurent Mosar of the CSV. The location was a good choice for the Luxembourg honorary consulate "because of the support it could offer to Luxembourg travellers in distress and the opportunity to promote Luxembourg as a tourist destination," Asselborn said.

This airport has long been used as a stopover by state-owned Luxembourg freight airline Cargolux for its flights to China, Asselborn said. Trotsenko's AEON corporation, which runs the airport, is separate from the airport's military management, the Luxembourg government said.

Luxembourg nurtured diplomatic and economic ties with Russia before its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. In 2019, former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev visited Luxembourg to strengthen business ties. Prime Minister Xavier Bettel used the occasion to call for dialogue between the EU and its geopolitical rival.

Bettel and his husband in October attended the Saint Petersburg wedding of a descendant of Russia's czarist Romanov dynasty.

Bettel had before and at the beginning of the crisis also urged to keep diplomatic channels open. He has had two phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion, asking for de-escalation and direct talks between Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. After the massacre in Bucha, Bettel said he did not want to speak to Putin anymore.

