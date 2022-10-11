Ukraine war in spotlight in Bettel’s annual nation address

Prime Minister also said a fairer tax reform its on is way to help households deal with the cost-of-living crisis

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine, including Luxembourg’s new defence policy and dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, as he gave his annual address to the nation on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin's greatest weapon is fear. In recent weeks, he has used this weapon again.” Bettel said during his state of the nation speech in parliament on Tuesday. “His continuous threats of nuclear war is irresponsible and unacceptable.

Bettel’s speech marked a decisive shift from last year's focus on the pandemic.

Russia's president has been ramping up the aggressive rhetoric, including nuclear threats, in recent weeks as Ukraine has been routing Russia's invading forces in parts of the frontline.

Cybersecurity, wages

"The extraordinary cohesion that NATO and the EU member states have shown so far is our best defence against Russia", Bettel said, adding that Luxembourg is also vulnerable and pointing to a recent cyberattack on national energy provider Encevo.

More money will be allocated to cybersecurity in the next state budgets, Bettel said. Finance Minsiter Yuriko Backes is set present next year’s budget to parliament on Wednesday.

"The warmongering of the Russian president has led to a historic turnaround in our defence policy", Bettel said, quoting Luxembourg's plans to double defence spending by 2028, a joint battalion with Belgium, and a new €1 billion NATO innovation fund which would be based in the Grand Duchy.

To deal with the cost-of-living crisis, partly fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine, Luxembourg will increase the minimum wage and unemployment benefits by more than 3% from January, whereas cost of living allowances will also be extended by a year.

The inflation-fighting measures the government, businesses and labour unions agreed on last month should help people on all income levels keep their heads above water as the cost-of-living crisis bites, a previous analysis by the national statistics agency showed.

Energy dependence

Given Luxembourg’s energy dependence on foreign oil and gas providers, Bettel stressed the need for more renewables, decarbonising transport and handing out more subsidies for people to renovate their homes. The government will increase an existing aid for people who replace a fossil fuel heating system in their home with a more climate-friendly one by 50%, Bettel said.

It will also increase grants by 25% for all renovations which lead to a better energy rating, Bettel said. From January next year, the VAT rate for new solar panels will be reduced to 3%, down from 17%. The state will further subsidise sustainable transport, including aid for home charging stations for electric cars, Bettel said, despite the government earlier this year subsidising fuels amid the energy crisis.

Bettel said he supports the idea of a European price cap on gas imports and a tax on excess profits by energy producers, as EU leaders continue to negotiate how to deal with the energy crisis.



Bettel also mentioned Luxembourg's relatively low public debt compared to other eurozone countries, which allows the government to invest in some of the most crucial sectors – such as infrastructure and businesses – and cushion the cost-of-living crisis.

The government is also working on "concrete tax measures" to make the country's tax system more "modern and fairer", he said. The government has been postponing a tax reform which would even out the differences between employed singles and married couples. Backes' budget on Wednesday will include more details on this, Bettel said.

Concerning the housing crisis, Bettel said he wants to put an end to speculation with new draft laws presented last week on property taxation, despite his housing minister saying on Saturday that "the investor needs to be able to keep investing" and that housing prices should not be impacted.

