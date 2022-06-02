Underground city tunnel reopens after €2.5m renovation

Refurbished Pétrusse casemates will offer an interactive underground journey, after being shut for seven years for upgrade work

Inside the renovated casemates, which have been closed since 2015 for restoration work

The underground tunnels beneath the Pétrusse area of Luxembourg City are due to reopen to the public this weekend for the first time in seven years, after undergoing extensive €2.5 million renovation works.

The passages, known as casemates, were built in the 17th century and are on UNESCO's World Heritage list.

The historic site underneath the Gëlle Fra, or golden lady, is a “major tourist attraction”, Tom Bellion, director of the Luxembourg City Tourist Office, said during the official reopening on Thursday, at which Luxembourg's Grand Duke cut the ribbon. The site will be open to the public from Sunday, 5 June.

The origins of the Pétrusse's underground tunnels, one of the few preserved fortifications in Luxembourg's capital, date back to the time when the Spanish modernised the medieval fortifications and built large bastions.

Over the years, it has been used as a location for cultivating mushrooms, the headquarters of a gun club, a venue for charity bazars and an air-raid shelter.



However in 2015, it was closed for renovations, after the passages were adjudged to be below health and safety standards, with the electrical wiring, some of which dated back to the Second World War, damaged by rainwater.

In its renovated form, visitors will be able to experience an audiovisual journey through the tunnels, with lights, sounds and video.

