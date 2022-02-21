Unemployment continues to fall, now at 2009 levels

The number of jobseekers dropped 22% in January compared to a year ago, latest statistics from ADEM show

There has been a consistent drop in unemployment figures posted by the country's official job agency ADEM in recent months

Luxembourg's unemployment rate fell further last month, reaching its lowest level in 13 years, the country's job agency said on Monday, in a strong indication that the economy is continuing to bounce back from the pandemic.

Just over 15,400 people were looking for employment at the end of January, a drop of 22% in a year, according to the latest figures from ADEM.



Luxembourg's official unemployment rate stood at 4.9% on January 31, a percentage last recorded in 2009, ADEM said.

January's figures mark the third consecutive month that Luxembourg has posted unemployment rates below pre-pandemic levels.



Unemployment numbers were down across all categories in January compared to a year ago, as firms continued to grow, with the number of job vacancies remaining high.



More than 4,000 new vacancies were posted last month, a surge of 46% compared to a year ago. At the end of January, over 10,000 posts remained unfilled in the Grand Duchy, according to the figures from ADEM.

