Unemployment continues to fall, now at 2009 levels
Luxembourg's unemployment rate fell further last month, reaching its lowest level in 13 years, the country's job agency said on Monday, in a strong indication that the economy is continuing to bounce back from the pandemic.
Just over 15,400 people were looking for employment at the end of January, a drop of 22% in a year, according to the latest figures from ADEM.
Luxembourg's official unemployment rate stood at 4.9% on January 31, a percentage last recorded in 2009, ADEM said.
January's figures mark the third consecutive month that Luxembourg has posted unemployment rates below pre-pandemic levels.
Unemployment numbers were down across all categories in January compared to a year ago, as firms continued to grow, with the number of job vacancies remaining high.
More than 4,000 new vacancies were posted last month, a surge of 46% compared to a year ago. At the end of January, over 10,000 posts remained unfilled in the Grand Duchy, according to the figures from ADEM.
