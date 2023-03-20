Unemployment down, more job vacancies in February

People making their way to work in the Gare area of Luxembourg City

Luxembourg's unemployment rate dropped last month, with the number of people looking for work through the country’s unemployment agency falling slightly in February, ADEM said on Monday.

There were 15,650 people registered with ADEM last month – 151 fewer than in the first month of the year but 310 more than in February last year, the agency said. The unemployment rate dropped from 4.9% in January to 4.8% in February.

Almost 2,300 of February’s total number of jobseekers were newly-registered – an increase of 24% compared with the same month last year – and 67 of those were refugees from Ukraine, ADEM wrote in a press release on Monday.

There were more than 11,200 open positions listed with ADEM last month – up from just under 11,000 last month and a rise of 2.2% from the same period last year.

The job vacancy rate in eurozone countries stood at 3.1% in the last quarter of 2022, higher than Luxembourg’s rate of 2.4%, according to data published on Monday by the EU’s official statistics agency Eurostat.

Over the past year the unemployment rate in the Grand Duchy has changed only marginally, never rising above 4.9% or dropping below 4.7%.

In June, the number of jobs available through ADEM reached a record high with 13,600 open positions, a 40% increase on the same period in 2021.

