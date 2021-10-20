Unemployment drops to near pre-Covid levels

But half of Luxembourg’s job seekers have been looking for work for over a year

September unemployment levels in Luxembourg were almost on a par with those before the coronavirus crisis struck the Grand Duchy, job agency ADEM said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate stands at 5.5%, ADEM said in a press release, adding that it has "therefore almost returned to its pre-crisis level".

The last time unemployment was at that level was in January 2020 when it stood at 5.4%, figures from Luxembourg's statistics office Statec show.

More than 15,500 people registered as looking for working with ADEM in September, a decrease of more than 2,200 compared to September 2020. But half of Luxembourg’s job seekers have been looking for work for over a year – also known as long-term unemployment.

Employers posted just under 4,300 job openings with ADEM in September, a 38% increase year-on-year. The main sectors currently seeking candidates are accounting and auditing with around 1,500 vacancies, construction and crafts with around 1,490 followed by IT with 956 open roles.

In August, the number of job vacancies reached a record high with almost 10,000 openings in a sign that the economy is recovering from the ravages of Covid-19.

