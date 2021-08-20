Fewer job seekers, more jobs available

Luxembourg residents looking for jobs down 15% and job listings up by 22% year-on-year, job agency said

Luxembourg's labour market is recovering from the pandemic as fewer people are looking for jobs and employers are listing more vacancies than a year ago, the country's job agency Adem said on Friday.

Just over 16,000 Luxembourg residents were looking for employment at the end of July - a 15% drop compared to the year before, an Adem press release stated. However, this year's figures are still above the pre-pandemic level when just over 15,000 people were seeking a job.

Employers were also recruiting more people last month, listing over 3,400 jobs - a 22.2% jump compared to July 2020. The top three categories of jobs listed were in research and IT, accounting and secretarial work, Adem said.



Almost 16% fewer people were receiving full unemployment benefits compared to a year ago, Adem said, as 8,781 people benefited from state aid, of which 8,239 were Luxembourg residents.

Luxembourg's job numbers appear to confirm EU statistics agency Eurostat's finding that businesses in Luxembourg and across Europe feel optimistic that this year's economic recovery from pandemic lockdowns and disruptions will keep getting better in the coming months.

Economic sentiment last month was the highest since the European Commission's economic affairs unit began surveys 36 years ago, the agency said. The measure of optimism in Luxembourg trailed only Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Austria, Eurostat said.



The Grand Duchy saw the EU's second-lowest decline in working hours, Eurostat said in July. Luxembourg tied with Finland and Denmark in seeing a 4% decline in hours worked while employees in the Netherlands saw a 3% fall.

People across the EU spent an average 12% fewer hours at work in 2020 as workers went on partial unemployment or took special leave, such as to look after children who had to stay off school.

