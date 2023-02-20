Unemployment rate stable at 4.9%, vacancies on the rise

Luxembourg's unemployment rate edged up to 4.9% in January 2023 from 4.8% in December, with the number of vacancies climbing 60% over the same period, the country's job agency Adem said on Monday.

The unemployment rate has oscillated between 4.7% and 4.9% over the past 13 months, last deviating from this band in December 2021 by posting 5.2%, Adem said.

The Luxembourg unemployment rate remains well below the EU average, which fell to a new record low of 6.5% in December.



The agency had 15,801 jobseekers on its books on 31 January 2023, an increase of only 41 new registrations since the end of December - and of 331 new registrations, or around 2%, year-on-year.

Employers reported 4,266 vacancies to Adem in January 2023, an increase of almost 60% from December 2022's 2,679.

The number of available jobs stands at 10,988 as of January 31, 2023, slightly above 10,925 for the month before. The year-over-year increase is 2%.

However, the number of new job seeker registrations is on the rise. "2,893 residents registered with ADEM in January 2023, an increase of 534 people or 22.6% compared to January 2022," says Adem.

Of those who signed up with Adem last month, 90 were Ukrainian refugees, the agency said. A senior official said in August that just 7% of the Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and registered with Adem have found a job in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg's employment growth is predicted to slow to 2.3% next year, the country's statistics office, Statec, said in its report in December. Statec also predicted that unemployment will reach 5.1% in the coming year.

