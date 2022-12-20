Unemployment stable at 4.9%, record level of jobseekers

3,276 job vacancies were reported to Adem in November, around 7% fewer than in the same month last year

Luxembourg's unemployment rate remained stable at 4.9% in November, the country's job agency Adem said on Tuesday, while the number of jobseekers is still at record levels.

Just over 14,600 Luxembourg residents were registered with the job agency at the end of November, Adem said, which is 4% fewer year-on-year but roughly the same amount of people that wanted a job in October.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.9% in November - identical to October and January. The rate has stood at 4.8% or 4.7% every other month of the year, Statec data shows.

Over 90 people who signed up with Adem in November were Ukrainian refugees, the agency said. Just 7% of the Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and registered with Adem have found a job in Luxembourg, a senior official said in August.

The number of vacancies fell, with just under 12,230 open jobs available in November, according to Adem. Companies advertised only around 3,270 new jobs last month – a decrease of 7.1% compared to the same period last year.

