Unemployment still low, vacancies remain high

The number of people unemployed in September was 10% lower than a year ago, with vacancies remaining at near-record levels

The number of people unemployed in Luxembourg in September was 10% lower than the same period a year ago, as job vacancies across the country remain at record high levels, figures from unemployment agency Adem published on Thursday show.

There are more than 14,000 people now on Adem’s jobseekers’ list and the unemployment rate stood at 4.8% in September, the agency said in a statement, a similar figure to the previous month.

There are more than 13,300 vacancies available via the agency, a drop from June’s record-high 13,600 open positions, and a decrease of 15.5% in comparison to September 2021.

More than 2,900 jobseekers registered with Adem in September, 139 of whom were refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine, the agency said, a slight increase from the previous month. There were 147 more new jobseekers compared with September last year.

Just 7% of the Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and registered with Adem have found a job in Luxembourg, a senior official said in August.

Luxembourg businesses and EU institutions have described struggling to find skilled workers for years, particularly in the financial sector, according to a survey conducted last year by Deloitte.

There is a shortage of skilled workers in almost all sectors of the economy, previous Adem figures show.

