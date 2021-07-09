Legionella in tap water forces students out of halls

Students from the University of Luxembourg first complained about dirty water in October 2019

Students from the University of Luxembourg first complained about dirty water in October 2019

A total of 60 students from the University of Luxembourg had to vacate their halls this week after it turned out tap water they were using contained dangerous bacteria such as Legionella, which can cause pneumonia.

The concentration of bacteria in the water - which students had long complained was dirty - was not critical, but officials closed the student accommodation in Luxembourg City's Limpertsberg area as a precautionary measure, the university said on Thursday.

The students will relocate to hotels and other accommodation at the university's expense and will receive a compensation of two-months rent.

Students first complained about dirty water in October 2019 but an unnamed student told broadcaster RTL that first samples were taken only this summer. Corrosive pipes in the century-old building may have caused the contamination, RTL reported on Thursday.

It is not clear when the halls in the Limpertsberg building will reopen.

In January, the city of Luxembourg warned people not to consume tape water for a period of three days after leaks from a reservoir had polluted the water supply in several parts in and around the capital.

