Upsurge in water pollution reports following floods

Luxembourg witnessed a 50% rise in reports of surface water pollution last year, Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg said, linking the upsurge in cases to fuel oil leaks that followed July's flooding.



Torrential rain in July last year caused rivers to burst their banks across the country, flooding entire towns and villages, driving thousands from their homes and causing travel disruptions on railways and roads.

"The water pollution reports are more or less constant over the past few years (...) except for 2021," Dieschbourg said in her response on Monday to a parliamentary question.



Last year's rise in reported cases may be tied to people being "more sensitive than in the past" and more likely to report pollution incidents, Dieschbourg said.



The total cost of July's flood damage was estimated at €125 million making it the most expensive event in the history of the insurance industry in Luxembourg, the ACA (l'Association des Compagnies d’Assurances et de Réassurances) said at the time.



Dieschbourg does not confirm whether there was more pollution but she said it was likely due to an increasing population and agricultural waste running from farms.

Luxembourg law states that farmers cannot use fertilisers within a certain distance of natural waterways, she added.

Greenhouse gas emissions from EU agriculture have held steady over the past decade, despite the bloc pouring more than €100 billion into measures to clean up farming of livestock and crops, the bloc's budget watchdog said last year. Groups of farmers are receiving financial support to cultivate drained peatlands, an example of the "climate-unfriendly practices" that current agricultural policy coming out of Brussels supports, the auditors said.

