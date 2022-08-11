US seizes Russian oligarch jet with Luxembourg ties

Plane registered in Aruba is operated out of Luxembourg, plane spotting websites say

US authorities will try to seize this private jet, bearing the tail number P4-MGU

By Simon Martin and Andréa Oldereide

The US will move to seize an €87 million private jet with likely ties to a Luxembourg air charter company, belonging to a Russian oligarch who is the subject of Western sanctions.

Andrei Skoch owns the Airbus A319-100 with tail number P4-MGU, believed to be worth more than $90 million, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

The billionaire is a member of the Russian legislative authority, the Duma, and holds the jet through a series of shell companies and trusts tied to his partner, the Justice Department said. The jet has been in Kazakhstan since March, US investigators said, and so likely beyond the reach of American authorities. Kazakhstan has long maintained friendly relations with Russia.

The jet was registered in Aruba since at least 2019 and was owned by a company in the Caribbean island nation since 2013, US investigators said. The plane was operated for Skoch by an unnamed "private, air charter company based in Europe," a US investigator said in a statement to the court on Monday.

That air charter company was Global Jet Luxembourg, according to two plane-spotting websites, Flightradar24.com and Airfleets.fr.

US prosecutors received authorisation to seize Skoch’s jet after a court in New York City found probable cause that the oligarch violated federal anti-money laundering laws, the Justice Department said.



Global Jet Luxembourg declined to comment for this story. The company has been caught up in sanctions implemented against Russian oligarchs after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

In March, six private jets with connections to sanctioned Russians were deregistered in Luxembourg, meaning they could no longer access international airspace. All six planes were operated by Global Jet.

Luxembourg has frozen €430 million of cash belonging to sanctioned oligarchs and blocked a further €1 billion in securities, the finance ministry told the Luxembourg Times in July. While the €430 million sit in Luxembourg-registered bank accounts, €1 billion are securities owned by both sanctioned individuals and companies. Overall, the Grand Duchy has frozen Russian assets worth €4.5 billion, including €210 million worth of goods sitting in Luxembourg's fortress-like free port.

