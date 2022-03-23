Vandals maim Russian embassy in Luxembourg - again

A crowd looted the building in 1956 after the Soviet Union violently repressed an uprising in Hungary

A crowd looted the building in 1956 after the Soviet Union violently repressed an uprising in Hungary

The Beggen castle, which has housed the Russian embassy since 1956

Russia's bucolic embassy in Luxembourg became the target of protesters against the war in Ukraine this week, just weeks after Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said the only way to end the war in Ukraine would be to murder Russia's president.

That was also the message of the unknown perpetrators who sprayed the words "KILL PUTIN" on the walls of the embassy, which is housed in an opulent château in Dommeldange, just north of the city of Luxembourg. The photo was printed in the L'Essentiel freesheet, but is not publicly available.

Another snapshot of the building housing the Russian embassy, built in the nineteenth century by an industry magnate Nicolas Bouvy

The mansion is best known in the Grand Duchy for the violent protest against the Soviet Union's bloody intervention in the Hungarian Revolution in 1956 - the same year that the embassy moved there - when a group of protestors including a number of students, ransacked the building.

What started as a peaceful protest culminated in an angry crowd smashing up the embassy and stealing luxury items, an eyewitness told the Luxemburger Wort decades later. Local police did not intervene at the time.



A crowd gathered outside the building in 1956, then ransacked it LW archive

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has equally sparked several protests in Luxembourg, one of them targeting Gazprombank which acts as a conduit for Russia’s oil and gas exports but which the West has not yet sanctioned. But no violence has taken place so far.



Early this month, Asselborn staged a public climbdown after saying that the war in Ukraine could only end if Russians killed President Vladimir Putin, calling his comments an emotional slip of the tongue.

Also this month, an artist sprayed the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the walls of the embassy, L'Essentiel reported.

Amnesty International Luxembourg has called for another protest in front of the embassy on Thursday to mark the start of the war one month ago.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.