Virus rules to stay as fourth wave hits, top doctor says

Luxembourg is unlikely to ease its coronavirus restrictions in the next few weeks, the country's top doctor said on Friday, contradicting an earlier pledge from Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who had tied greater freedom to move around to a higher vaccination rate among residents.



"The rate of vaccination is not yet high enough for us to be able to regain all our [liberties] in the near future. We need to reach 80 to 85% of people vaccinated quickly in order to get through the winter season," Bettel said in his annual speech to open the new parliamentary session last month.

But that was no longer true, Luxembourg's top medical officer Jean-Claude Schmit said, and it might even be needed to introduce new restrictions.

"That was the idea before this fourth wave," Schmit said in an interview with public radio 100,7 on Friday. He refused to speculate whether what he called "freedom day" would come before next spring, "but I do not see that we can let go of restrictions at the moment." UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson coined the expression "freedom day" when he removed almost all Covid rules in July.

On Thursday, the health ministry reported 432 new infections - the highest number since December last year. And over the past long All Saints weekend, five more people died from Covid-19, a jump not seen in months.

Luxembourg's vaccination rate has been trailing that its closest neighbours and it has now fully vaccinated around 75% of the adult population, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. More than half of school children aged 12-17 have been fully vaccinated, the government has said.



Denmark, which was the first EU country to drop all restrictions in September, was now experiencing a resurgence in cases despite a high vaccination rate, Schmit said. Depending on how hospitals were dealing with the new wave of cases, Luxembourg might need to issue new restrictions.

Luxembourg introduced new Covid-19 rules on 1 November, including with a widened use of the health pass in restaurants, bars and workplaces, to push more people to take the vaccine.



In the past week, vaccinations rose by almost 50%, a sign that the government's strategy is working to some extent. Luxembourg has also started administering booster shots to vulnerable people, and to those that have only received the one-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

Although the country's vaccination push has been gaining some speed and catching up with Germany, the country is still lagging behind France, Spain, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Denmark and other European countries.

Luxembourg's infectious diseases body, the CSMI, is also looking at new medication that lowers the risk of hospitalisations and deaths, such as a pill by Merck already in use in the UK, radio 100,7 reported on Friday.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.