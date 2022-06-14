Voters back government despite soaring prices

Luxembourg would re-elect the government with a larger majority if a vote were held on Sunday, a welcome sign of confidence for Prime Minister Xavier Bettel as he battles soaring energy prices and a lack of affordable housing.

Bettel's Democratic Party (DP) would stand to win 12 seats out of 60, according to a study released on Wednesday, carried out by TNS Ilres polling firm for Luxembuger Wort and RTL. That is three more than in the last survey done in November when voters would have given the government coalition parties 29 seats between them - two short of a majority.



The DP's coalition partners, the Social Democrats (LSAP) and the Greens (déi Gréng), were unchanged from the November poll, winning 12 and eight seats respectively, for a total government tally of 32 seats.

The next general election will take place in October next year.

The June survey is a sign of confidence in the government's handling of the cost of living crisis, despite 62% of voters telling pollsters in May soaring energy prices were a concern.

Parliament on Wednesday approved a package of relief measures that will see the least well off earners receive tax credits between August and March to make up for the loss in purchasing power due to rising inflation.

Six out of 10 respondents said in May they were greatly concerned about inflation, which is estimated to continue to rise in the Grand Duchy and the rest of the euro-zone this month. Rising energy prices were the biggest factor pushing prices to a record annual rate of 8.1% in May across all 19 countries that use the euro currency, estimates by the EU's statistics agency showed.

The lack of affordable housing was also a great concern for voters in May's poll and it is the most pressing issue that politicians should address, respondents said.



The main opposition party, the Christian Democrats (CSV), would gain the highest number of votes according to the latest poll, but would see their number of seats go up by just one to 16 compared to the November poll. At the last general election in 2018, the CSV, which prior to 2013 formed every post-war government apart from one, won 21 seats.



The biggest loser in the survey was the right-wing party ADR, which would only win four seats - the same as their current tally - but three fewer than the November poll would have given them.

The Pirate Party would also lose one seat compared to November, winning six - up from the two they currently hold - while all other parties would not see their seat numbers change.

Pollsters interviewed over 1,800 eligible voters between 24 May and 7 June.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.