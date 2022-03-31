Wage index deal goes ahead despite union backlash

Government announces it will proceed with support package, after OGBL union walked out of negotiations on Wednesday

The government, employer representatives and trade unions have pressed ahead with plans to delay a second wage indexation until next year, despite the objections of one union to the proposals, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel announced on Thursday.

It followed marathon negotiations which lasted past midnight on Wednesday evening but did not receive the support of all sides, after the OGBL union walked out of the talks.



During talks last week, the sides had agreed that the wage indexation which will take effect on Friday - whereby salaries and pensions rise by 2.5% once inflation, which was at 5.8% in February, crosses a certain threshold - would be the only adjustment this year.

Economic forecasts had predicted that a second wage rise would be due later this year but the government instead pledged a €830 million package of support measures, including giving tax breaks to the least wealthy, lowering taxes on fuels and freezing rents in response to a worsening cost of living crisis.

“We were ready to make concessions on the issue of delaying the August index to April 2023,” said Nora Back, the president of the OGBL, which objected to the plans, during a press conference on Thursday. “But only if there was a trade-off. But that was not guaranteed.” The amount the government is proposing is far from sufficient to make up for the indexation loss, she added.

However, on Thursday, the government announced that it had agreed to press ahead with the remaining parties - the UEL business lobby and CGFP and LCGB unions - on the proposals. “The tripartite did not fail,” Bettel told parliament.



The increased proposals to assist households include freezing rents until the end of the year and stretching rental subsidies to more tenants than those who currently benefit, along with a state aid to cut 7.5 cents per litre off home heating, petrol and diesel prices until the end of July, the two unions said in a press release.

Soaring fuel and gas prices have driven a sharp rise in inflation since the end of last year as a global recovery from the pandemic gathered pace. Price hikes have been exacerbated further in recent weeks, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

