Refugees moved to homeless shelter as Ukrainians arrive

People who previously fled to Luxembourg being moved out of refugee housing centre to temporary homeless shelter

A lawmaker wants to know whether Luxembourg's government is planning how to properly care for refugees being moved to a homeless shelter to make room for those fleeing more-recent dangers in Ukraine.

Lawmaker Sven Clement of the opposition Pirate Party on Monday asked Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn to explain conditions at the winter homeless shelter, where refugees being evicted from the capital city's emergency refugee centre at LuxExpo are being moved. The Kirchberg refugee centre shelters and feeds desperate new arrivals to the Grand Duchy.



Around 70 refugees of different nationalities are being moved to the homeless shelter, Asselborn said last week. On Sunday, RTL reported that refugees already moved out of LuxExpo complained about conditions at the homeless shelter. Syrians and Eritreans are among the main refugee groups in Luxembourg.

Around 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have applied to register for Luxembourg's temporary protection scheme, which provides access to healthcare, jobs and schooling, Asselborn said in an interview on RTL Radio on Tuesday.

"Many more people from Ukraine are coming," he said.

Around 1,000 people are sheltered in refugee structures that have about 1,300 beds, Asselborn said. More could be housed with the many private residents who have offered to host Ukrainians, he said. Preparations are being made to accept even greater numbers of refugees, Asselborn said.

The Luxembourg City council is preparing an additional building to host refugees, Luxembourg Mayor Lydie Polfer said on Tuesday on public radio 100,7. Private citizens hosting refugees should receive financial support from the national government, she said.

