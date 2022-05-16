Warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday

A storm alert has been placed over the entire country

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the country on Monday

A warning has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Luxembourg on Monday, with a storm alert covering the entire country in place from 11am until 5pm.

Luxembourg's Met Office, Meteolux, is predicting heavy rain of up to 15 litres of rainfall per square metre, according to forecasts on its website.

Further thunderstorms are also due to hit the country on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach 28 degrees.

There will be warm temperatures throughout the week, which could peak on Wednesday, hitting up to 30 degrees, according to MeteoLux forecasts. Tuesday is expected to be clear with temperatures reaching up to 25 degrees while Friday is likely to bring showers.

The month of March was the sunniest in 73 years, breaking a record 219 hours of sunshine during the course of the month, MeteoLux said at the time.

Luxembourg experienced its second-wettest July in 75 years last summer, when the country was hit by devastating floods which caused an estimated €125 million of damage. Earlier this month the government tested a new disaster response system by sending text alerts to all phones, following criticism about a lack of warnings during last year’s torrential downpours.

