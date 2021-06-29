Bulk of Luxembourg waste sent out of EU lands in Switzerland

The Grand Duchy directly exports waste to just two countries outside the bloc, the other being the UK, says Environment Minister

The vast majority of waste exported from Luxembourg to destinations outside the EU ends up in Switzerland, Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg has said.

Switzerland received more than 1,000 tonnes - 1 million kg - of waste from Luxembourg in 2019, the minister confirmed on Monday, in response to a joint parliamentary question from deputies Mars Di Bartolomeo and Georges Engel.



EU members send huge amounts of waste to countries outside the bloc, with almost 33 million tonnes exported to third countries in 2020. However, the minister said that Luxembourg only directly transfers waste to two non-EU states, Switzerland and the UK.



“In general, the export of waste from Luxembourg is almost entirely to EU countries (the majority to Belgium, France and Germany),” Dieschbourg said. “The quantities of waste exported directly to non-EU, third countries are very low.”



Liquid waste such as edible oils and fats made up the bulk of the amount exported to Switzerland in 2019, which also received around 200 tonnes of discarded electrical equipment containing hazardous components. The remaining waste, 175 tonnes of plastic and rubber, was transferred to the UK.

The minister emphasised that strict procedures are in place governing the transfer of waste. A receiving country has the option to refuse consent, Dieschbourg explained, such as in cases where disposal facilities already exist in Luxembourg for the waste being exported.



However, whether waste collected in Luxembourg eventually ends up in other countries ultimately remains unknown, as an annual reporting system only allows the “first recipient abroad” to be identified.

“It should be noted that once this waste has arrived at the destination provided for… responsibility for any subsequent transfer of this waste from the destination country is no longer the responsibility of the Luxembourg authorities,” Dieschbourg said.

Last month the EU’s budget watchdog warned that the bloc is set to miss its own targets for e-waste, the collection of discarded electronic equipment and household appliances.



The Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors (ECA) also said that criminal gangs continue to make huge profits from illegal shipments of e-waste, noting that “criminal proceeds in the waste industry can be comparable to those from drug trafficking, but with much lower sanctions.”

