Wastewater key to predicting if Covid will continue receding

Cases halved in the second week of February compared to the first

The levels of Covid-19 traces in wastewater over the coming weeks will be key to predicting if falling virus numbers are set to continue, the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) said late on Wednesday.

Covid levels in wastewater – a major indicator of how prevalent the virus is throughout the country – are still high but last week's levels indicated that the number of cases are falling, LIST said.



“The results of the next few weeks will be essential to confirm this downward trend,” the research body added.



The number of people who tested positive for the virus halved to just under 6,000 in the second week of February, compared to the first week, the Health Ministry said in a statement.



The continuous decline in cases comes as Luxembourg loosens pandemic restrictions. Under changes which took effect from Friday, bars and restaurants can now stay open beyond 23.00 and CovidCheck rules have also been eased.

Under the new rules, mandatory quarantine for those who have been in contact with an infected person has ended, gatherings of up to 2,000 people are again allowed and regulations around vaccines and testing have been further relaxed.

The CovidCheck system – whereby workers have to show proof of a negative test, vaccination or recent recovery from the virus in order to enter their workplace – is no longer compulsory, although several firms have said they intend to keep the checks in place.

Antivaxxers in court

Two antivaxxers appeared at Luxembourg’s magistrates court on Wednesday, accused of breaching several laws over protests they have been organising since 2020 against measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Peter Freitag and Jean-Marie Jacoby appeared in court accused of offences including not wearing a mask during demonstrations, using a loudspeaker without permission, violating the curfew and consuming alcohol in public when it was banned.

"This is Peter Freitag. I am a living human being with rights,” Freitag told the courtroom, the Luxemburger Wort reported. The judge replied it was “only living people that could be brought before a criminal court”.

