Watchdog recommends suspending officer after national day brawl

By Patrick Jacquemot and Yannick Hansen

The police watchdog has recommended suspending an officer for assaulting and seriously injuring a young man during a brawl between youngsters and the police during the national day celebrations on 23 June.

Police were called to the streets behind the grand ducal palace in the early hours after a group of young men caused disturbance. Videos on social media showed an unnamed officer beating a man with a baton, causing serious facial injuries that led to the man being taken to hospital.

An external investigation by the police inspectorate (Inspection Générale de Police) recommended that Internal Security Minister Henri Kox suspend him. Kox, who oversees the police, is yet to decide and the officer remains on duty.

In a court case which started on 21 October, prosecutors alleged that the officer wilfully injured the young man.

An investigation is also taking place against the group of men for rebellion and the police watchdog made six complaints against people who abused and threatened officers on social media in the immediate aftermath of the incident on National Day.

Celebrations traditionally take place on the eve of 23 June and see people gather in the streets of the old town of Luxembourg City. Last year's celebrations had to be called off due to the pandemic and this year's were the first large celebrations after the CovidCheck system was introduced, and led to a big surge in infections.

(Additional reporting by Maximilian Richard)

