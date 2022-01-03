Luxembourg water agency warns of heavy rain, flooding

The Alzette and Sûre rivers are expected to rise and there could be local floods

The Alzette and Sûre rivers are expected to rise and there could be local floods

Heavy rain could cause flooding across Luxembourg, the country's water management agency said on Monday as part of a weather warning, with crisis teams on standby over the next 48 hours.

Downpours are expected on Monday evening and floods could occur along the Alzette river, which flows through the capital, and along the Sûre river in Luxembourg's North and East on Tuesday morning, the agency said in a press release.



The flood warning issued by the agency is a level one warning, meaning Luxembourg's first responders and crisis teams are on standby. Water from overflowing sewers is expected to recede quickly, according to the agency.

In July, floods across the country devastated several homes, causing damage worth €125 million. Locals had complained they did not receive adequate warnings from the authorities.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.