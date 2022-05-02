Change Edition

What do you make of Luxembourg's new disaster alert system?
by Andréa OLDEREIDE today at 10:19
Country announced to send every resident a text message at noon as a test
Rivers across Luxembourg - such as the Moselle in this picture - burst their banks last year, causing extensive damage
Photo credit: Chris Karaba

Luxembourg is set to test a new country-wide disaster alert system after criticism it didn't do enough last year to warn citizens of floods. Every citizen will receive a text message at around noon on Monday.

Good idea or not?  Have your say!


