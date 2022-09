Sail off to paradise with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, attend Luxembourg's first Nepal Festival or catch a re-imagined Mozart classic

Sail off to paradise with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, attend Luxembourg's first Nepal Festival or catch a re-imagined Mozart classic

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the "Ticket To Paradise" premiere in London on September 7





The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.