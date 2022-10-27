What's On: weekend events in Luxembourg
10 min ago
There's English-language theatre, things get spooky at Cinémathèque, or prepare for Halloween your own way by carving a pumpkin this weekend
A Luxembourg Ardennes tradition is to use lanterns with frightening faces carved from turnips or beets to scare away bad spirits
