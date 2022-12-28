Wolf likely mauled sheep in north Luxembourg

Wolves have been sighted only a handful of times in Luxembourg in recent years, after becoming extinct across much of Europe in the 19th century

A wolf likely killed a sheep in the north Luxembourg village of Troisvierges, which could be the fifth specimen of its kind to be found in the Grand Duchy in five years, after the protected species became extinct in much of Europe in the 19th century.

It is likely that the sheep was mauled by a wolf based on the bite marks, the nature administration agency said in a press release on Tuesday. The field where the dead sheep was found was searched with a dog trained to smell wolves who also signalled that the animal had been present.

However, a genetic analysis is not expected to confirm a wolf attack as the carcass of the sheep had been lying in the rain for two days and may have been nibbled at by a fox too, leading to a corruption of samples, the agency said.



"The wolf could therefore neither be 100% confirmed nor ruled out, even if it is very likely that it was actually a wolf", the nature administration wrote.

Wolves have been sighted several times in Luxembourg in recent years, after becoming extinct across much of Europe in the 19th century. This week's incident would be the fifth time that a wolf has either been spotted or traces of them found in the Grand Duchy since 2017. The first wolf was identified in the Holzem-Garnich area, the second one in 2018 in Fouhren, another one in 2020 in Niederanven and this year in the Wintger area.

The nature management agency has asked citizens to report any traces or sightings of a wolf to them in order to carry out monitoring.

"The wolf is strictly protected throughout Europe. It plays an important role in our ecosystems, where, as a top predator, it can contribute to reducing excessive hoofed game densities", the nature administration wrote.

Maiming or killing a wolf can result in a penalty of up to €750,000, the environment ministry said in response to a parliamentary question earlier this year. On top of that, the perpetrator could be handed a prison sentence of between eight days and six months.

