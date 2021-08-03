Lack of control over ‘local’ Luxembourg wood – conservationists

The government-approved label claims wood is sustainably sourced and processed locally, but there are not enough checks

By Michèle Gantenbein and Yannick Hansen

There are not enough controls in place to check whether “local” wood from Luxembourg is actually local despite it being sold with that label, a forest conservation group has said.



The government issues the Holz vun hei (local wood) label to products that are made from sustainably sourced and locally processed wood, in a bid to promote the use of local wood.

But the Luxembourg arm of international forest conservation group, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), is questioning how tight the controls really are.

"The idea is great, but neither the origin of the wood, nor its processing chain are checked", Marc Perries, the secretary of the group’s Luxembourg outlet, said to the Luxemburger Wort. "How can you be sure that wood is actually sustainably grown and that a wooden plate was not processed abroad?"

In an open letter to State Planning Minister Claude Turmes, Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg and Minister for Agricuture Romain Schneider last month, the conservation group said the “origin of a given piece of wood cannot be ascertained”.

The organisation is calling for forests and processing plants to be certified by the state, so customers know where the wood comes from.

Last month, Turmes said Luxembourg should “use the potential of our forests to develop a national wood-processing chain for construction wood” instead of importing wood from across the world.

Out of the 102 communes across the country, 26 fail to certify their forests, including 15 out of 25 communes that belong to natural parks, which makes it harder to trace the origins of used wood, according to the group.

Luxembourg's national wood processing industry has been decimated by growing wood exports, mainly to China and now lacks the capacity to deal with more locally grown wood, according to the non-profit organisation.

"The Chinese bought wood from Western Europe - at a massive premium at first - to destroy the market and to then foster their own exports. Everyone in the wood sector knows this, but willingly played along", the conservation group said.

About 400,000 cubic metres of wood are cut down each year in Luxembourg, half of which are then made into paper, plates or fire wood, the forestry conservationists estimate.

Global markets are currently experiencing a squeeze on construction wood which has caused prices to soar globally.

