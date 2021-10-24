Work on airport tram starts on Monday

Extending tram nearly 4 km to Findel to take until 2024, Luxtram says

Work to extend Luxembourg’s tram line to the city’s airport within three years is scheduled to begin on Monday.



The nearly four kilometre addition to the existing 16km line will push the tracks beyond their current terminus next to Luxexpo in the Kirchberg plateau to Findel airport, state-backed Luxtram said. Preparatory work beginning on Monday will include tree removal along the A1 motorway, Luxtram said.

A new bridge across the motorway will be built starting in January, Luxtram said.

The existing, 15-station tram line connecting Luxexpo to the capital city’s main train station had a €565 million pricetag, Luxtram said.

Work also is under way to extend the tram line south to the Cloche d’Or commercial district and Luxembourg’s national stadium.

