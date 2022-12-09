Workers on state payroll promised pay rise

Luxembourg's civil servants are getting a new pay raise, which the government said on Friday focuses first on raising incomes for those paid the least.

Raises during the first of the two-year deal would be 5%, or an extra €106 in gross pay for those earning from €2,120 a month, the government said. Staff earning from €6,360 would get a 1.67% increase next year, while someone drawing €10,600 or more would see a 1% boost, the government said.

The average salary for civil servants was €8,688 per month before tax last year, according to the Ministry of the Civil Service. That pay package of more than €104,000 per year was almost a third more than the national average gross salary of €67,500 last year.

State employees – who work in posts requiring fewer qualifications – were paid an average of €6,742 per month before tax, the government said.

The new agreement abolishes appraisals effective next year, with the exception of new civil servants and state employees. From July, workers who have earned a master's degree or higher technician's degree will receive bonuses.

Pensions will increase by 2.2% starting next month on top of the cost-of-living adjustments, the Social Security Ministry separately said on Friday.

