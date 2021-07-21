Office rentals pick up pace as staff return to work

Companies are starting to hunt for office space in Luxembourg again after a year-long lull as staff gradually make their way back to their desks.

The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on office lettings, which were down by more than 40% in 2020 compared with the previous year. Companies which had planned on moving pulled the plug on their plans, while others were reluctant to commit to a new space when the pandemic forced staff across sectors to work from home.

This year has brought a rebound, with more office space either let out immediately or pre-let already than throughout the whole of 2020, data from real estate agency JLL shows.



“Last year, we had very small demands. But now companies are again looking for 5,000 square metres or 10,000 square metres”, said Julien Pillot, head of office at real estate agency Inowai. “It’s surprising. We weren’t expecting this so quickly”.

Only 153,000 square metres of office space was let out in 2020, a drop from more than 267,000 square metres the previous year, representing a 43% fall, figures from Inowai show.



But while office rentals plunged, subletting was up by 200% last year as companies tried to cut costs and moved to release working space they no longer needed as much. Subletting reached a 10-year peak, much higher even than the previous record in 2011.

Working from home slowdown

Many companies are now starting to call staff back to the office, with some allowing employees to continue working from home for a few days a week or when employees have specific tasks which require concentration, JLL spokeswoman Carole Tisaurin said.

“We are seeing that some companies are organising 50% or 60% working from the office and some are going back 100%”, added Lofti Behlouli, office director at JLL.

Most workers would like to return to their workplace, a survey by recruitment agency Randstad showed earlier this year. Almost three-quarters of respondents said they would prefer to be at work rather than home, with most saying they missed having contact with their colleagues and almost half saying they found it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance.



But the pandemic has pushed firms to look into different ways of organising their workspace.

Some want to create satellite offices, with a smaller space in a different location to the main branch such as close to one of Luxembourg's neighbouring countries, Behlouli said. Companies also are considering moving out of Luxembourg City, or finding a place where staff share desks instead of one for each employee, he said.

“It’s again becoming a very dynamic market”, Inowai's Pillot said. “It will be a fight for cutting-edge buildings, so there will be more pressure on prices. Companies also have to make people want to come back after working from home for a year”.

Working outdoors, Covid measures

Businesses are now demanding offices adapted to new realities.

There is a new emphasis on being able to work outdoors, with some companies requesting a terrace with tables, USB connections and electric sockets, Pillot said. There are also demands for showers so that people can exercise during their working day, he said.

Some businesses also are requesting extra hygiene measures, and developers are already planning to incorporate these features in new buildings.

Real estate developer Baltisse is installing automatic doors where possible to avoid people using their hands, water taps which flow when sensors detect moving hands and a system that allows staff to call a lift and select the floor they want from their mobile phones to avoid touching buttons.

“We put it in place when we knew people were disinfecting and limiting contact”, Baltisse project manager Maurice Palladino said. “We installed what was possible in ongoing developments and in future ones. This is something companies will be asking for”.

Around 253,000 square metres of new offices are expected to be ready this year across Luxembourg and 80% are already pre-let, Inowai data shows. The centre of the capital remains the most expensive area to rent offices, with tenants paying up to €52 per square metre per month, followed by Kirchberg at up to €42 per square metre per month, according to Inowai.

