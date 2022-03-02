Young at heart: Luxembourg average age among lowest in EU

Average age of population has remained largely unchanged in past decade, as country continues to attract workers from around the globe

Luxembourg's population is on average one of the youngest in the EU

Luxembourg’s population is one of the youngest in the entire EU with an average age of just 39, according to the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat, in another indication of the country’s appeal to those of working age.

The population of just three countries in the 27-nation bloc had an average age below 40, with only Cyprus and the Republic of Ireland lower than Luxembourg. Italians are on average the oldest in the union, at 47.



In contrast to most other EU countries, Luxembourg’s average age has stayed largely unchanged over the past decade, Eurostat said this week. The average age across the bloc as a whole was 44 in January 2021, up from 41 in 2011. It has increased by four years over that period in several countries, including Spain and Portugal.

Luxembourg’s prominent position as a financial capital, together with its buoyant job market, high salaries and standard of living continue to attract immigrants from elsewhere in Europe and around the globe looking for career opportunities or a new place to raise a family.

At the end of last year, Luxembourg City’s population stood at just under 130,000, with the number of people living in the capital increasing by more than 40% in a decade. There are 167 different nationalities in the city and seven out of every 10 inhabitants were not born in the Grand Duchy.

Luxembourg has the second lowest number of over-65s as a proportion of its population in the entire bloc, according to a separate Eurostat study last year.

Just over one in every seven residents in the Grand Duchy – 14.5% of the total population – is aged 65 and over, well below the EU average, where 20.6% of inhabitants are of pension age.

