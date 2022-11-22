Drivers will not need to carry a paper or card version of their licences but have it on their phone instead

Drivers will not need to carry a paper or card version of their licences but have it on their phone instead

Your driving licence will soon be on your phone

By Ana Patricia Cardoso and Gabrielle Antar

Drivers will soon be able to trade in their physical driving licence for a digital version on their mobile phone, after lawmakers adopted a draft law last week.

Motorists who drive without carrying a copy of their licence could be liable to a fine of €24 and four points. Under the new rule, drivers will no longer need to carry the card version of their licence but will be able to show it on their phone instead.

Minister Delegate for Digitalisation Marc Hansen Photo: Anouk Antony

"These documents will have the same probative value as a paper document and can be consulted 'offline'," the ministry for digitalisation said in a press release.



A national electronic wallet, or eWallet, will be introduced in the first quarter of 2023, where people will be able to store documents such as an identity card, the ministry previously said.

Luxembourg has made some long-awaited steps in improving online access to government services, but critics say the country could have done much better, pointing at its unimpressive ranking compared to its European peers.

Access to online systems was brought into sharp focus in 2020 when the pandemic forced many in-person services to be halted.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.