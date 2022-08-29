Thérèse Staub, an infectious disease expert at the CHL, responds to the most common queries related to the virus, and the vaccine

Thérèse Staub, an infectious disease expert at the CHL, responds to the most common queries related to the virus, and the vaccine

Your questions on the monkeypox vaccine answered

By Gabrielle Antar and Sibila Lind

Almost 300 people in Luxembourg have so far received a vaccination against the monkeypox virus, after the country received 1,400 doses of the jab in mid-August.

Of the 47 infections recorded in the Grand Duchy to date, only three have been in people outside the main group at risk - men who have sex with men - explains Thérèse Staub, the infectious disease specialist from the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL). As long as the virus does not spread beyond the at-risk population, no preventive measures are needed, according to Staub.

1. How can I get tested for monkeypox?

2. How do you treat this disease?

3. What vaccine is available and how is it administered?

4. What is the target group for the vaccine? Does it also make sense for children and older people to take it?

5. Have side effects been reported?

6. Could the vaccine become compulsory?

7. Will it be necessary to resort to compulsory health measures?

8. Is a sharp increase in cases to be expected in the coming months?





The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.