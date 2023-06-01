Your ultimate guide to Luxembourg's local elections

When and where to go to vote on Sunday, how the voting system works and how candidates will be elected

Luxembourg will be heading to the polls on Sunday for the local elections to elect mayors and councillors to run each municipality. The Luxembourg Times has put together everything you need to know ahead of the vote.

When does the vote take place?

It takes place on 11 June and polling stations are open between 8am and 2pm. The local elections take place every six years, usually in October but this year they are held in June because the national elections will take place in October.

What do I need to do on the day?

Each registered elector will receive a letter at least five days before election day, specifying which polling station they need to go to. All voters must take an ID card, passport, residence permit or residence card to the polling station on the day.

What are we voting for?

Every commune has a municipal council with a mayor, aldermen and councillors. The election determines who gets to sit on the council. Councillors determine who amongst them becomes the mayor, but it usually goes to the head of the winning party or, for councils that don't have parties, to the person who received the most votes. They decide on matters such as housing and infrastructure within the commune.

Who is allowed to vote?

All residents, who are aged 18 or older on the day of the election and have registered to vote, can cast a ballot - regardless of nationality and length of time living in the country. Registration closed in April. This is the first year that foreigners can vote immediately after moving to the country. In previous years, foreigners had to have lived in the country for five years to be eligible to vote.

Is voting compulsory?

Once you have registered, you must vote. If you don’t, you may get a fine of between €100 and €250, unless you have a valid excuse, which you must put in writing and send to the public prosecutor’s office at your district court.

Can you vote by post?

Yes, postal voting is available to all voters.

Those who have applied for a postal vote receive their ballot around two weeks before the election. Ballots come with two separate envelopes that must be used. No need to buy a stamp, the main envelop is pre-paid. Voters can post their ballot at any point before the election, but must make sure it arrives at the polling station before or on 11 June.

Once you have requested a postal vote you can no longer vote in person.

How does the voting system work?

In communes with fewer than 3,000 residents, each voter can cast as many votes as there are seats on the communal council. This means that if the commune has seven seats, each voter will get the chance to cast seven votes but can choose not to use all seven.

The number of seats depends on the number of inhabitants: for example, communes with up to 999 residents will have seven council positions to fill and electors will be able to vote for seven candidates on the list. They can choose to give two of their seven votes to any candidate. Communes of between 1,000 and 2,999 inhabitants have nine seats, and therefore electors may cast nine votes. If you exceed your allocated number of votes, the ballot becomes invalid.

In bigger municipalities, with more than 3,000 residents, the same rule applies but voters may choose to give all their votes to one party – which automatically gives one vote to each candidate in that party – or dish them out to individual candidates across parties.

Communes of between 10,000 and 14,999 inhabitants have 15 council seats and communes with more than 20,000 inhabitants will need to elect 19 councillors.

The only exception is Luxembourg City with 27 council seats.

How are the seats distributed on the council?

In communes with fewer than 3,000 residents the seven or nine candidates with the most votes win a seat. A simple majority is enough.

In the larger communes the seats distributed to parties in accordance with how many votes the party received. For example, if a party gets 25% of the votes, they also receive a quarter of the seats. The seats are then distributed among the candidates with the most votes on the list.

How are the mayors and aldermen appointed?

After the results have come in, political parties will start negotiating the composition of the council of mayor and aldermen. The mayor role tends to go to the head of the list of the party that came out on top, with the posts of aldermen distributed among members of the local coalition.

In municipalities with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants, the mayor is generally the candidate who received the most votes during the ballot.

When will the results come in?

From 2pm the ballot boxes are opened and the votes are counted. The results come in later on Sunday evening.

