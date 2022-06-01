Zelensky to address Luxembourg parliament on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a giant screen during his address by video conference as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will appear before Luxembourg parliament in a video address on Thursday morning, as Russia's war against his country has entered its fourth month, with more than 14 million people estimated to have fled Ukraine.

Zelensky has addressed around a dozen parliaments over the past month, often receiving standing ovations for his speeches. At 10:00 hrs on Thursday, he will appear via a video at Luxembourg’s chamber of deputies.

His speech will be simultaneously translated into French in the chamber and via an online livestream.

The address will begin with an introduction by the Chamber’s president, Fernand Etgen, who then hands over to Zelensky. Following the Ukrainian president’s speech, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel will speak.

European leaders on Monday agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, opening ways for a potential sixth package of sanctions on Russia following its attack on Ukraine.



The new sanctions would forbid the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia delivered to member states by sea but include a temporary exemption for pipeline crude.

Hungary had blocked an embargo but after around four weeks of negotiations leaders reached an agreement this week after giving in to a complete embargo of oil supplies via pipelines.

Shipments of oil through the Druzhba pipeline to central Europe will be spared until a technical solution is found that satisfies the energy needs of Hungary and other landlocked nations.

The war has now been ongoing for three months and more than 14 million people are said to have fled Ukraine, data from the United Nations shows. More than six million have fled to neighbouring countries, in particular Poland and Romania, and around eight million have been displaced within Ukraine.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.