If you have a school certificate, diploma, degree or professional qualification from another country, you might need to get it recognised in Luxembourg

Not all academic and professional qualifications are recognised automatically in Luxembourg, and for some professions you will need to get your experience and certificates recognised before you can apply for specific roles in health, socio-education, commercial, liberal and certain crafts professions.

These professions include doctors, dentists, lawyers, accountants, engineers, architects, master craftsmen, teachers, travel and estate agents. In some instances, will need you to apply for a licence to practice once you have gained recognition of your qualifications. You will find a full list of regulated professions here (scroll down to Article 3).

Mutual recognition of diplomas

Getting your qualifications recognised in Luxembourg will be slightly different depending on your country of origin and the country in which you attained your qualifications.

If that country is a signatory to the Council of Europe Lisbon/Paris Conventions on Mutual Recognition of Diplomas then the process is easier and costs less. This includes member states of the EU/EEA and Switzerland and other countries such as Australia, Russia, Belarus, Canada, Israel, Kazakhstan, New Zealand.

Those with UK qualifications, uncertain of their validity, can check this here.

You can find a full list of countries included in the Convention of Mutual Recognition of Diplomas here.

School qualifications

You can have your high school diploma, secondary school leaving certificate, or whatever qualification you attained upon leaving school recognised by the Ministry of Education, Children and Youth.

You must have had 12 consecutive years of schooling and the qualification you attained should allow you access to higher education or university in your country of origin.

If your school certificate or diploma is not from a signatory country, it can still be recognised if it is from an institute that is recognised by Luxembourg. You may need to show that your diploma was taught in German or French, or that you have a B2 level in Luxembourgish, French or German, or that you have studied this language for 3 school years and/or passed any necessary qualifications that were part of your final school certificate.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is recognised as the equivalent to the Luxembourgish school diploma if your IB meets certain criteria. You can find out more here.

Applications for recognition cost €75, paid as a tax, for those with qualifications from signatory countries (this includes European Baccalaureates attained at an EU school), or €125 for non-signatory countries or those with issued by the IBO.

You must pay this tax to the Duties, Estate and VAT department and include proof of payment with your application, which should be made by post to the Department of Recognition of Diplomas at the Ministry of Education.

What should you send with your application?

Applications from signatory countries should include:

A written request stating your reason for application.

A CV including your educational background and date and place of birth.

A photocopy of your ID.

A copy of your diploma or certificate.

Proof of payment.

Applications from non-signatory countries should include all the above plus:

A residence certificate from an EU member state.

A certificate showing the successful completion of higher education or university in an EU member state or enrolment to a university. Alternatively you can show proof of a diploma awarded by a higher education establishment recognised by a third country.

Your diploma but also proof of languages studied.

Documents must be in Luxembourgish, French, German or English or translated, stamped and signed by a sworn translator.

Bachelors or Masters degree

To carry an academic title or access certain roles, you must register your higher education degree or diploma with the register of certificates of academic qualifications, unless you attained your degree in Belgium or The Netherlands when it will be automatically registered.

It will also cost you a tax of €75 and you will need to submit the following with your application:

Copy of your degree or diploma in English, French or German.

Professional and academic CV.

Proof of payment of the fee.

A copy of your residence permit if you come from outside the EU/EEA or Switzerland.

You can find full details of how to apply and pre-requisites here.

Professional qualifications

As mentioned earlier, you may need a licence to practise your profession in Luxembourg.

If you obtained a nursing or midwifery qualification in any EU country your qualification will be recognised automatically.

Some professions require a licence Photo: Pierre Matgé

If you obtained your qualifications outside the EU, then you will need to show your formal qualifications with at least 3 years’ experience.

All applications cost a €75 tax, but you may need to pay a further €300 if there is a requirement to sit an aptitude test.

You must submit an application form relating specifically to the craft, commercial, socio-education, liberal or health profession, together with a Europass format CV listing your schools, professional experience, internships and date and place of birth.

You can find a list of applications for the different categories here, giving details of what must be submitted with each application.

In general, you will need to submit:

A copy of your high school diploma, and school reports for the past three years of your education.

A copy of professional certificates to be recognised.

A copy of your ID.

A residence permit if you are a third-country national.

Socio-education professionals must include proof of the last three years of training.

Proof of payment of the tax fee of €75.

Copies of documents issued by non-EU countries must be certified as true to the originals by your commune or embassy/consulate and if not in English, French or German, must be translated, stamped and signed by a sworn translator.

Recognition of professional qualifications is done on a case by case basis but you should hear back within 3 months of receipt of your application. The certificate of recognition will then be sent to you in the post and you can then apply for a licence to practice your profession if that is required.

More information and forms

You can find more information on getting various qualifications recognised in Luxembourg on the Guichet.lu site. ADEM also provides information on recognition of diplomas, as does the Lifelong Learning portal.

You'll find the address and contact details for the department for recognition of diplomas here.

