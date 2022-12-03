Five new destinations with direct flights from Findel

Fancy a city break in Prague or Pescara or a week on the beach at Chania, Split or Izmir?

The iconic Charles Bridge, built in the 15th century, is one of Prague's many attractions

If you’re planning a city break or holiday, you might want to check out some of the new direct flight destinations from Luxembourg. All flights start in 2023, except Prague, to where direct flights began in November.

We give you the lowdown on when direct flights start, the number of flights per week and their duration, and a few things you can do in Prague, Pescara, Split, Izmir, and Chania.

Prague – Czech Republic

A new winter destination, with direct flights to Prague currently twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. In April the number of flights increases to four times a week. Flights take about 1 hour 25 minutes.

Prague is a fairy-tale city with its 9th century castle complex covering 70,000 square metres, once the seat of the kings of Bohemia and Holy Roman emperors. You can peek at the crown jewels, then head to the nearby KGB museum, filled with Soviet memorabilia, or the museum of alchemists and magicians of Old Prague.

Twice weekly direct flights to Prague started in late November, and will increase to four times a week in spring Photo: Shutterstock

The copper domes of the Baroque church of Saint Nicholas which were built in the first half of the 18th century are not far from the Franz Kafka museum dedicated to the author and containing letters, diaries, and drawings.

The grand, medieval stone arched Charles Bridge crosses the River Vltava. Constructed under King Charles IV at the turn of the 15th century, it is 516m long and 10m wide. On the other side, visit the Maisel Synagogue in the former Jewish quarter, built in the 16th century, and the Jewish museum, with one of the largest collections of Judaica in the world, including 40,000 objects and 100,000 books.

Prague’s medieval astronomical clock, which still operates today, is attached to the old town hall, and was installed in 1410.

Relax at a restaurant in the old town square, and on the same side of the river you will find the Mucha museum dedicated to his Art Nouveau works. In the evening you can catch a live performance of the works of famous Czech composer Dvořák.

Pescara – Italy

Head out on a Friday and back on a Monday with flights twice a week to this Italian coastal city from late March until the end of October, taking approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Trabocchi fishing huts on stilts along the port of Pescara Photo: Shutterstock

With a seaside location, Pescara combines a nice city break with the chance to spend some time on the beach. Close to the city is the Pineta Dannunziana nature reserve, filled with pine trees and dotted with Art Nouveau villas. The fabulous Ponte del Mare is the perfect spot to catch the sunset, and is the longest pedestrian bridge in Europe. Shaped like a sail, it connects the beaches to the north and south of the Pescara River.

Although it’s a port town, Pescara has 20km of shoreline with plenty of sandy beaches filled with shops and restaurants. You’ll see little trabocchi, fishing huts on stilts, around the port (many now converted into restaurants). There’s a museum dedicated to the early settlers to Abruzzo, and art exhibitions at the Aurum.

The Corso Umberto is a pedestrian area lined with fashion shops, whilst you can try out some of Italy’s wines on Pescara’s main square, Piazza Salotto.

Split – Croatia

There’s only one flight a week to Split, lasting two and a half hours, so you will have to kick back and relax on a holiday by the beach. Flights start on Sunday 30 April and continue until Sunday 8 October.

Split is the second largest city in Croatia, and lies on the eastern shores of the Adriatic Sea (it’s linked to the Adriatic Islands). Founded by the Greeks, settled by the Romans, and once part of the Venetian empire, it is filled with history.

The Belltower of Saint Domnius, the oldest cathedral in the world Photo: Shutterstock

Split, like Luxembourg City, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Roman emperor Diocletian’s Palace was built in 305AD in the old town. You can visit the centre of the palace or Peristyle, and the Cardo – one of the main streets through the palace, as well as the cellar, which was a filming site for the TV series Game of Thrones (where Daenerys kept her dragons). Located within the palace is the Cathedral of Saint Domnius, the oldest cathedral in the world, which was completed in 7th century AD and has fantastic views from its bell tower.

The old town is a maze of cobble stoned streets, including Narodni Trg (the People’s Square) filled with cafes. For more history, there is also an Archaeological Museum, founded in 1820, which contains thousands of artefacts, including a collection of stone inscriptions from Salona, Roman glass, and gemstones.

Another museum houses collections from Croatian archaeological monuments, such as early medieval wicker and clay figurines, whilst the Split City Museum has a gallery dedicated to local 20th century painter Emanuel Vidović. The maritime museum has marine equipment, weapons, ship models, and uniforms.

Day trip excursions include the medieval Klis Fortress, between the mountains of Mosor and Kozjak, the Krka national park and waterfalls, or the Plitvice Lakes national park, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its picturesque tufa lakes, caves and connected waterfalls. There are also some lovely beaches all within easy reach of Split’s centre.

Izmir – Turkey

Containing one of the seven wonders of the world, the Hellenistic and Roman ruins at Ephesus Photo: Shutterstock

Get yourself down to Ephesus’ famous ruins, and soak up some sun in this popular Turkish destination. Flights run from early April until the end of October, on Thursdays, and take just over 3 hours.

There are plenty of things to do in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, besides a trip south to the world-famous ancient city of Ephesus. You can start at Konak Square with its beautiful clock tower, a gift from German Emperor Wilhelm II to the Ottoman King. From here you can visit the old bazaar, Kemeralti, to buy dried herbs or taste traditional Turkish cuisine.

From the markets you can visit the Agora archaeological site, with basilicas, marble columns and arches. Some of the artefacts from the site are now located at the Izmir Archaeology Museum, including busts, statues, cooking utensils and other items from the Bronze Age, Greek and Roman periods.

The Arkas Art Center is housed in a stone mansion that was once the French consulate, there is also a Museum of History and Art, Izmir Women’s Museum, the Ataturk Museum and an open-air Children’s Museum. Finish a tour with a trip to the historical elevator building in the town’s Karataş quarter. The elevator was built in 1907 to carry people and goods up the steep cliffs. The best beaches are found on the Cesme Peninsula.

Trips to Ephesus can be easily organised from Izmir. The UNESCO listed ancient city contains well-preserved remains of Hellenistic and Roman Settlements, including grand monuments such as the Library of Celsus and the Great Theatre, the Temple of Hadrian (built in 138AD), and the Temple of Artemis is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Chania – Crete

Starting mid-May 2023, you can fly to this Cretan destination once a week on a Friday, with a flight duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The colourful town of Chania, once part of the Venetian empire Photo: Shutterstock

On the northwest coast of the Greek island of Crete, Chania was a 14th century Venetian harbour and still has narrow streets, colourful houses and a waterfront area, now filled with restaurants. At the entrance to the harbour is a 16th century lighthouse, and opposite you’ll find the Nautical Museum with model ships, paintings and nautical instruments, housed in the Firkas Fortress.

The Archaeological Museum has a number of Minoan and Roman artefacts excavated from the ancient cities in the region. You can gaze upon coins, vases, sculpture, and mosaics, including a Roman floor one depicting Dionysus and Ariadne.

Nearby excursions include the Samaria National Park, where you can take a 16km hike into the gorge, Lake Kourna, the only freshwater lake in Crete, or alternatively kick back and relax by spending the day at the beach at Balos.

