Direct to Spain's sunny spots

Direct flights run from Luxembourg to Mallorca, Menorca and Malaga, so what can you do there?

Mallorca, one of two Balearic Islands you can fly to direct from Luxembourg

Fancy a weekend or longer in one of Spain's sunny destinations? We check out the three Ms- Mallorca, Menorca and Malaga.

Covid-19 entry requirements

In order to enter Spain, all passengers, regardless of the country of origin (except children under the age of 12 and passengers in international transit), must show either an EU digital Covid Certificate (or equivalent) showing either vaccination, a negative test or recovery.

A certificate of vaccination is valid for 270 days from the administration of the last dose for those aged 18 years or more. It should show you have had a booster dose. PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours of departure and antigen tests within 24 hours. Recovery certificates are valid for 180 days.

Mallorca

Daily flights with Luxair start early (06.00), with a flight time of less than 2 hours. Ryanair flies five times a week, with flight times of around 2 hours.

This Balearic Island has a good mix of culture, charming villages, palaces, and of course plenty of beaches. It has a rich ecosystem of salt meadows, wetlands, mountains and gorges. It has 400 different species of fish, 31 orchids and is home to the flamingo and the fish eagle.

Cultural highlights include the Almudaina Royal Palace in Palma, built in the early 14th century. An irregular rectangle-shape with imposing towers, it houses a Gothic-style chapel and some Moorish baths. The Royal Palace del Rei Sanc in Valldemossa, built in the same century, became a monastery and has a preserved Renaissance cloister.

Hikers have two challenges – the Serra de Tramuntana and the Serres de Llevant. The former is a 156km trail divided into sections suitable for all ages, the latter passing by sand dunes and into the mountains. Other natural wonders on the island include Torrent de Pareis, a 3km canyon with high limestone walls which ends at the Sa Calobra bay.

The Dragonera Natural Park consists of the rocky island of the same name plus two others. It’s accessible by boat and you can explore the island's lighthouse (where there is a visitor centre) and defence towers and do a spot of bird watching.

Mallorca has its own special culinary delights and celebrations. In the third week of June certain villages celebrate the orange, grown locally, with delicacies such as marmalades, liqueurs and sweets made from citrus fruit for sale.

Cocarrois are a local speciality. Half-moon shaped, they are filled with locally grown cabbage, chard or cauliflower, pine nuts and peppers. The island's sweet delicacy, ensaimada, is a sugar-covered pastry made with pork lard (saim) which gives it its name. The dough is left to rise for 12 hours before it’s baked, and the resultant pastry is crispy on the outside, soft inside. Its origins date back to the 17th century, and you can try your Ensaimada filled with chocolate, caramel, jam or nut paste.

Menorca

Flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays take 1 hour 50 minutes direct (check when booking as some Luxair flights stop in Ibiza and therefore take much longer).

Somewhat more tranquil, Menorca is a protected biosphere reserve which boasts a coastline of idyllic coves. It’s also home to prehistoric archaeological sites and an imposing fortress La Mola. At the mouth of the port of Mahon, the fortress was designed by military engineer Montalambert, who used a casemates system with a polygonal front to provide the island with defence from attacks both by land and sea.

The port town of Mahon Photo: Shutterstock

Mahon still has the remains of the medieval walls on a rocky outcrop overlooking its harbour. Its historic centre is home to French and English architectural style, plus the Santa Maria Cathedral and the Carmen convent whose ancient cloisters now house the local market. The other island’s town, Ciutadella, is filled with Spanish palaces, Moorish architecture and a charming harbour.

The village of Talati de Dalt contains enormous prehistoric stones in the shape of a T and is the Menorcan Stonehenge. A twelve-acre village, Torre d’en Galmes, is located near Alaior with artefacts dating back to the Bronze Age. The Albufera des Grau Natural Park includes a 2km lagoon and a wetland area dotted with observation points and unspoiled beaches.

Mahon cheese is a local speciality with a salty taste, whilst Perol is a dish of layered potato and tomatoes covered with shredded bread, garlic and basil. The island is also known for its fish and seafood dishes.

Malaga

Flights leave Luxembourg every day except Thursday (and the occasional Sunday or Wednesday), with direct flights taking 2 hours 45 minutes (check when booking as not all flights are direct).

On Andalusia’s Costa del Sol, Malaga combines beaches and nature with a century-old castle, the Castillo de Gibralfaro. The Moorish Alcazabar sits on a hill overlooking Malaga city and can be reached on foot via a scenic walkway. The city’s museum is the fifth-biggest in Spain and brings together art and archaeology from the region.

Malaga is also the birthplace of revolutionary 20th-Century artist Pablo Picasso. A museum now houses a number of his paintings, sculptures, drawings and ceramics.

Sardines Espetos cooked on an open fire is a culinary speciality of Malaga Photo: Shutterstock

The Montes de Malaga are just 5km from the city, and you can rent a bike or spend a day discovering the flora and fauna which includes wild boars and eagles.

What should you eat? Sardines roasted on an open fire (espetos), a cold tomato soup (like a gazpacho) known as Porra Antequerana, and prawns cooked in chili. The Costa del Sol is also known for its seafood paella.

Other Spanish destinations with flights from Luxembourg

You can fly with Ryanair to the cities of Barcelona, Madrid and Seville or with Luxair to Almeria, Barcelona, Fuetaventura, Ibiza, Jerez, La Coruna, Lanzarote, Madrid, Oviedo, Las Palmas, Santiago de Compostela, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo.

