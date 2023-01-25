Five budget holiday destinations with direct flights from Luxembourg

Holiday on a shoestring? Head to Antalya, Budapest, Lisbon, Marrakesh, or Varna for the best value hotels and three-course meals

Holiday on a shoestring? Head to Antalya, Budapest, Lisbon, Marrakesh, or Varna for the best value hotels and three-course meals

On the Turquoise Coast with a backdrop of the Taurus Mountains, Antalya in Turkey makes a good budget holiday destination in 2023

Does it feel like January is an endless month? Already need a holiday but worrying about rising prices? Don’t worry, these five places are perfect budget destinations for 2023, with direct flights from Findel airport.

Antalya, Turkey

This city on the Turquoise Coast or Turkish Riviera, has Lycian, Greek and Roman ruins, beaches, and the Taurus mountains. The fall in the Turkish Lira against the Euro makes the country a good overall destination but prices in this Mediterranean town and environs are lower than elsewhere.

Flights direct from Luxembourg: 3 hours and 35/50 minute flight leaving 3-4 times a week from April to early November.

Average cost of a 3-star hotel per night: €31

3 course meal for two in mid-range restaurant: €9,80

Lisbon, Portugal

Whilst prices are rising across the continent, Portugal remains one of the countries in Western Europe with the lowest cost of living, coupled with clement weather. The capital is easy to navigate with trams, buses and a metro, plus a train that can take you to the beaches along the coast or up to the hillside town of Sintra. A 24-hour ticket to use the metro, bus, tram, and funicular costs less than €7 per day.

Flights direct from Luxembourg: There are daily flights (between airlines) on the 3-hour flight to Lisbon via Tap Air, Luxair, Ryanair and Easyjet.

Average cost of a 3-star hotel per night: €63

3 course meal for two in mid-range restaurant: €40

Marrakesh, Morocco

Trips to the Atlas Mountains from Marrakesh are very reasonable due to the strength of the Euro to the Moroccan Dirham Shutterstock

Head to the souks and covered bazaars for some shopping, visit a Berber village in the Atlas mountains, or take a camel ride in the desert from Marrakesh. Organised tours are very reasonably priced so you don’t have to do any driving to get out of the city. The Moroccan Dirham has lost ground to the Euro since the start of 2022, making excursions, overnight stays and meals out very affordable.

Flights direct from Luxembourg: Flights leave on Tuesday and Saturday and take 3 hours 25/40 minutes.

Average cost of a 3-star hotel per night: €46

3 course meal for two in mid-range restaurant: €28

Budapest, Hungary

Two cities for the price of one, Buda and Pest flank the banks of the River Danube. In addition to the many sights including Buda Castle and Matthias Church, the capital of Hungary is also home to natural hot springs so you can take a soak in some of Europe’s grandest thermal baths.

Flights direct from Luxembourg: Just 2 hours and 10 minutes with flights leaving 3-4 times a week

Average cost of a 3 star hotel per night: €54

3 course meal for two in mid-range restaurant: €35

Varna, Bulgaria

A good family holiday destination to this port town with beaches on the Black sea. There are plenty of museums and churches, plus attractions for the kids from a zoo and dolphinarium, to an observatory and an amusement park.

Flights direct from Luxembourg: Twice weekly flights from May to September, take 2 hours 45 minutes

Average cost of a 3-star hotel per night: €59

3 course meal for two in mid-range restaurant: €31

Prices are taken from hikersbay.com

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.