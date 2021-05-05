Where to go camping

Luxembourg has plenty of campsites located at picturesque river bends or amidst the forest. Here’s our selection of ones to try this summer

Pitch up, or rent a cabin for a relaxing stay in nature, so long as the sun shines

Whilst another summer staycation might no longer be on the cards, it seems a shame to forget all the fun we had holidaying in Luxembourg last year. Campsites were a favourite place to spend the government €50 vouchers, and many tried alfresco living for the first time.

Quite a few of the camping places in Luxembourg have chalets, safari tents, mobile homes or pods, so if you’re not quite ready to invest in all the equipment, but fancy a break in the great outdoors, consider renting one (there are options like these at all the campsites we recommend).

Seasoned campers recommend using a ground sheet below your tent to keep it dry Photo: Shuttestock

What to take

Before we list our choice of campsites, here’s a few things to remember to take if you’re bringing your own tent.

Sleeping bags, sleeping mats or inflatable beds (plus a pump to inflate them with). Several campers recommend you take a tarpaulin or silver foil blankets and put these under your bed to keep things warm and dry.

If you plan to do a bit of cooking, don’t forget a gas stove, portable BBQ and coals, or a fire bowl (if these are allowed).

Plastic plates, cups, cooking utensils and spoons, pots, a kettle and a cool box, plus water bottles.

A torch or headlamp for that late night toilet trip.

If you plan to use the electricity, check you’ve got the right adaptor plug to use at the campsite.

Medications you take regularly, and an emergency first aid kit to deal with minor injuries.

Entertainment such as board games, playing cards, and a wine/beer bottle opener.

Warm clothing for the nights (particularly socks) and swimwear for the days (plus flipflops)

Towels, hairbrushes, toilet paper and nappies (for younger children)

Dog bowl, dog food and waste bags if you're taking your four-legged friend.

Campsites to try

Please check the camping websites to confirm what facilities and activities are available that comply with Covid-19 sanitary requirements.

Camping du Moulin – Bourscheid

Situated in the Ardennes, this campsite is located by a river, within walking distance of the historic Bourscheid Castle (and with views of it from the campsite). The green surroundings are beautiful with a bridge leading over the river and the chance to take a tractor ride across it. The site offers free Wi-Fi and has a lovely terrace by the river so parents can have a coffee whilst the kids paddle.

Fresh bread and pastries are cooked onsite and can be delivered to your tent door, and there is an onsite shop where you can also hire barbecues. In addition, the site has a playground and a laundrette. It’s a quiet place, so not for the party animal.

Bungalows, safari tents and fisher-huts are all available to rent.

Camping du Nord – Goesdorf

Not far from Bourscheid on a bend in the river, you’ll find this campsite with 75 pitches, each 100m² which also offers free showers and free Wi-Fi (limited). There’s a lovely terrace and a sandwich service (but no onsite restaurant). In spring and autumn you can order pizza and there is a seasonal food truck at the site that sells Asian dishes.

Onsite facilities include a playground and laundry facilities. You can rent lodge tents, chalets and unusual leaf-shaped pods. For something different you could try out the witch’s cottage (sleeps 4 people) or the chalet deep in the woods.

In summer an entertainment programme for kids includes face painting, treasure hunts and lantern parades, plus the area is surrounded by forest and a good place to try some fishing, hiking or biking.

Camping Birkelt – Larochette

If you want to explore the Mullerthal region, this campsite has an ideal location and a few choice trees to set up your hammock.

It has an onsite store with bread, pastries and a selection of fruit and vegetables. A highlight of the campsite is the pool with a retractable dome that can be both an indoor and outdoor venue depending on the weather (plus there is also an outdoor pool), and both pools are heated.

You’ll also find a playground with trampolines, a soccer area, mini-golf, a laundrette, and a kids club with craft activities.

There are early-evening discos and night entertainment in high season, but families will appreciate that the campsite rules include a noise curfew at 23.00, and no personal fires are allowed. The site has a restaurant with a terrace, a pool bar and an ice-cream shop/takeaway.

It rents out mobile homes in all shapes and sizes, and safari tents.

Camping auf Kengert – Larochette

Another great campsite in Larochette, with tree-shaded or sunnier pitches nicely set apart for some privacy.

There is an indoor soft play area, and a sandy outdoor playground, plus a swimming pool (naturally heated) and there is a barefoot sensory path that starts at the campsite. The site also has a small supermarket and a restaurant/bar with a terrace next to the pool. The MTB Larochette tour passes right next to the campsite. However this is not a party site, with no disco or evening entertainment programme.

You can take a look at the chalets, huts and tents available to rent here.

Camping Martbusch – Berdorf

More Mullerthal scenery, this time closer to the Hohllay caves, and an ideal location for getting to know the Little Switzerland region. You’ll find playgrounds, mini-golf, beach volleyball, football and basketball courts, plus access to numerous hiking trails and the rock-climbing area Waanterbach. In the summer months, it has an animation programme for kids.

The campsite is part of the Bed and Bike circuit and has a lockable garage for cycles, a bike washing station and sells repair kits and cycle route maps. The site has a bistro with a terrace, plus it’s a 10 minute stroll into town for other provisions. A cosy public lounge has a TV and also a fridge freezer available for use by campers.

It offers a combination of peace and quiet, with family activities, and you can rent pods, lodges or mobile homes.

Camping du Rivage - Wallendorf Pont

The Echternach region has so much to offer from the beautiful medieval town itself, and the lake to activities in the Mullerthal region. You can try out their pods or safari tents which come with beds ready made and towels (including ones for the kitchen). For those with a tent, there are 50 pitches set nicely out amongst the trees on the banks of the River Sûre.

You can rent mountain bikes and canoes, and will get 400MB free Wi-Fi per day. Coal BBQs and campires are allowed on site, although you must use dried wood on sale at the reception.

You can canoe downriver from the campsite to Bollendorf 11km away (taking roughtly 3 hours), and traversing several small rapids. You can swim in the river, but there is no pool onsite.

Located in the Luxembourg Ardennes next to a river, despite its size, this campsite will fulfil any dreams of wild(ish) camping. It’s one of the few campsites which allows personal campfires.

The restaurant serves breakfast or if you prefer you can organise a breakfast pastry delivery. There is an onsite shop and a laundrette.

Entertainment includes a billiards and games room, a playground, inflatable bouncy castle and trampoline, but no pool. Organised activities during the summer months include face painting, a clown, water games, soccer, table tennis, table football, and wine tasting and bingo evenings for the grown ups.

Pods, log cabins and safari tents are available to rent here.

Camping Kohenhof – Parc Hosingen

Head north to this nature park for pitches amidst some outstanding natural beauty on a circular riverside meander (you can swim in the river). You can pitch a tent or park up a campervan, plus the site has safari tents, hiking lodges and mobile homes.

There’s an onsite restaurant with a terrace and pool table, plus a reception and bistro area made from sea containers. The shop sells essential food items (including wine), fishing nets and inflatables.

Kids can use the fantastic Aqua Nat’Our swimming complex with indoor and outdoor pools, whilst adults enjoy the wellness and fitness centre. On site there is a playground, and in high season a programme of kids' animation.

Situated neatly between Wiltz and Clervaux in the Eislek region, this campground is set on the edge of a river at an enclave in the forest. If you don’t fancy pitching a tent you can rent 4-8 person mobile homes, chalets, eco lodges, trekking cabins, safari tents or even an apartment. It’s also open year round, including winter.

There’s no onsite pool, but you can use the Aqua Nat’Our pools, whilst the Plymouth Bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as craft beers and Luxembourgish wines, and of course, ice cream.

There’s also a covered terrace with a central fire bowl and picnic tables so you can BBQ. It also doubles up as a place for campfires, and there is another area dedicated to personal camp fires near the sporting field. The site also has free 4G Wi-Fi, so possibly a good campsite for teens.

There’s a mini shop with basic items including cheese and meat cuts, fresh milk and coffee and tea. Younger children will enjoy the sandbox, playground with trampoline, and aquatic playground – set on both sides of the river as the camp site is located on both sides. In the May and summer holidays, the campsite has professional children’s entertainment, and age specific activities.

Camping Kaul – Wiltz

A pool with a slide, and some pretty intrepid looking safari tents, plus pods and chalets, make this camp site a popular holiday retreat. Two of its wooden chalets have been specifically designed for people with reduced mobility.

It’s pretty close to a number of walking and biking trails (three MTB trails start at the campsite), and has its own bike rental (including e-bikes) and a bike park to hone your skills. This campsite is also part of the Bed & Bike circuit and welcomes pets.

There are two children’s playgrounds, including a wooden pirate-themed one, a covered playground, tennis and badminton courts, a petanque field, table tennis, and a skate park.

An onsite restaurant Bistro Kaul provides sustenance and in high season there are daily animations for all ages.

Camping Fuussekaul – Heiderscheid

Just 9km from Esch-sur-Sûre and the lake beaches, this is probably Luxembourg’s biggest camp site. It has a huge number of activities to keep children entertained plus an animation programme which includes scavenger hunts and tractor rides.

Facilities include minigolf, a number of playgrounds, a fitness centre, a coffee/snack bar with live music in the evenings, a laundrette, and an indoor playground if the weather is bad.

There’s also a survival trail tree tops circuit (8m high) plus a smaller one for children under 1.50m, manned by qualified trainers. Adults can use the fitness lounge which organises activities like Pilates and spinning classes.

There’s a supermarket on site, plus a store with camping items. You’re not allowed to make a personal campfire, and there is a separate naturist section “De Renert” which houses a sauna and wellness complex.

You can rent a mobile home (offered with a range of comforts) or a safari tent.

Camping Altschmiede – Bollondorf, Germany

Across the Sûre border, this huge riverside campsite is popular with Luxembourg residents, not least because in addition to a waterside location it has two big outdoor swimming pools and some amazing toboggan slides.

The onsite ironworks forge dates back to the 16th century, and it was once part of Echternach Abbey. Today it houses the restaurant, and the campsite/farm which also has its own distillery.

The swimming area is based on a Roman model, and uses Bollendorf sandstone. Two stainless steel pools incorporate three water slides, plus a poolside playground. Access is only available to campers, who can also rent canoes for a trip downriver.

There’s also a range of chalets, but you must bring your own duvets and bed linen.

More campsites

There are plenty of campsites located all over the Grand Duchy so if you want to stay in a particular location, check the camping.lu website.

