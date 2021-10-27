Youth hostels in Luxembourg

Jenny Biver takes a look at what Luxembourg’s nine youth hostels have to offer the budget traveller

The hostels provide basic bedsheets and Wi-Fi, and some places have en-suite rooms

During their humble beginnings, youth hostels provided shelter for young people in exchange for helping with cleaning and cooking chores. Today, they are a meeting point for travellers and a place to build character, independence, and lifelong friendships.

The Grand Duchy has nine hostels, all part of the Luxembourg Youth Hostel Association, which is in turn, connected to the worldwide network of Hostelling International.

All nine hostels are interconnected both by administration as well as a nature road network. Through the association you can book hiking, (mountain)-biking and motorcycling excursions, ranging from a few hours to a couple of days.

The hostels provide basic bedsheets and Wi-Fi, and some have en-suite rooms. All of them have common areas, some with games, terraces and bistros.

Seasonal and regional specialities are served at their dining halls, and packed lunches can be prepared upon request. There are no age limits, and families, groups and backpackers are all welcome.

Here is what each hostel has to offer.

This spot in the heart of Beaufort offers a modern take on the backpacker’s accommodation. The town is best known for its surrounding nature, and planning your stay here should include a hike or two on the Mullerthal trails. You can also explore the imposing lakeside ruins of the Medieval/Renaissance castles, and neo-Gothic church. If the weather’s not great, the hostel has a bowling alley, table football, air hockey and billiards.

Beaufort is also home to Luxembourg’s oldest disco, The Flying Dutchman, which had one of the first dancefloors in the country when it opened in the 70s. Artists like Buffalo C. Wayne and Nena are proof of the location’s success story, and today, the club offers an alternative and progressive take on nightlife.

Price per night for non-members: €26.70 including breakfast.

Featuring a 14-meter-high indoor climbing wall, a fully-equipped sports hall, a trampoline park and a high ropes course, the Echternach youth hostel next to the lake guarantees a sporty get-away. It also has two conference rooms and various team-building activities making it a good spot for an office away day.

The historic city of Echternach is within strolling distance, and you can head to the popular bars on rue de la Gare including De Philosoff for fish and chips, or Broastlopseekelchen Irish pub for a pint of Guinness.

Price per night for non-members: €26.70 including breakfast and en-suite bathroom.

One of the newest of Luxembourg’s youth hostels, it boasts an industrial interior matching its location near the main railway station. You’ll also get great views over Esch from the first-floor panoramic terrace.

Built in 2017, Esch's youth hostel is right by the train station and if you bring your bike there's a secure room to store it in Photo Guy Jallay

Rent bikes and head out on some of the most beautiful mountain bike trails in the country (the hostel also has a storage room for bikes). Alternatively enjoy a concert at Rockhal or Kulturfabrik. The hostel has free Wi-Fi, and a play area for younger kids in its common room.

Esch’s city centre boasts the longest pedestrianised shopping street in Luxembourg, and you can spend time spotting its 50 urban art murals, painted on the walls of houses and public buildings. Nearby Belval, also home to a shopping centre, retains its old blast furnaces giving you an architectural glimpse of the country’s history of steel making. The recreation centre Galgenberg with its beautiful park has walking paths, a rose-garden, an animal park and several sports facilities.

Price per night for non-members: €28.70 including breakfast and en-suite bathroom.

Take your budget accommodation to new heights. Established in the adjacent buildings of a 14th century fortress, perched on a rocky, 300-meter high cliff, Hollenfels youth hostel is an ideal starting point for a discovery hike through the valley of the seven castles – on foot or by bike. There’s storage for bikes and an e-bike charging station.

Price per night for non-members: €24.70 including breakfast.

A stone’s throw away from Larochette’s historical marketplace, you can hit the hay in double rooms, five-bed bungalows or a 15-bed chalet.

Larochette youth hostel has several outdoor adventure packages, such as a six-day “go north” hiking excursion through the Mullerthal region or a mountain bike tour which will take you on a ride up and down Petite Suisse’s rocky landscape (there’s a bicycle rental station on site). Alternatively, enjoy a homecooked meal and cosy up next to the fireplace in the common room.

Price per night for non-members: €24.70 including breakfast.

Set on the banks of the Upper-Sûre dam, the contemporary Lutzhausen hostel serves as a good base for all kinds of water activities. The lake is the largest body of water in the country and was built in the 1950s to meet Luxembourg’s drinking water needs.

Today, the region around the reservoir forms a national park with densely forested valleys and beaches. The hostel provides canoe, kayak, and stand-up paddle rentals as well as a scuba tank filling station. A popular spot for divers of all levels, the lake hides the sunken ruins of a village and a stone bridge.

Price per night for non-members: €24.70 including breakfast.

Affordable overnight stays in the city centre are hard to find. You can opt for this hostel ideally situated in the Pafendall valley, between the panoramic lift and the funicular that take you up to the busy city centre.

Luxembourg’s biggest youth hostel attracts a diverse mix of international and national travellers, and has a cosy interior with lots of great lounging areas to exchange adventure stories. Although the nightlife district Rives de Clausen is just around the corner, the youth hostel also has its own bar. There’s also billiards and table tennis, a reading corner and a playground with an insect hotel.

Price per night for non-members : €28.70 breakfast and en-suite bathroom.

Established in a renovated convent with a newly built wing, this place has spacious rooms in the city centre of Remerschen. It also has family rooms and a playground. While the commune of Schengen is famous for the European treaty that bears its name, the tri-border area attracts many visitors for its rich wine culture in the Moselle region.

Take a wine-tasting boat tour on the river, or go vineyard-hopping. During the carnival period, many of the surrounding villages organise masked balls, such as the Musel am Dusel.

Price per night for non-members: €26.70 including breakfast and en-suite bathroom.

Vianden is a fairy tale setting come to life: a medieval castle watching over a quaint little town with cobbled streets and stone bridges, nestled in a steep valley on the banks of the Our River.

Try your hand at table tennis at Vianden youth hostel Photo: Lex Kleren

A traditional building houses the youth hostel, from where you can take a rather steep walk up to the castle or relax in a chair lift from the city centre. Although the castle is without doubt the biggest attraction, Vianden has a lot more to offer. Explore the legacy of one of France’s greatest writers, Victor Hugo, and find out why and where he lived in Vianden or visit the village’s very own history museum. Meander the length of Grand Rue and stop for a drink at the Ancien Cinema Café-Club, an all-in-one art gallery, old-school cinema and music club.

Price per night for non-members: €24.70 including breakfast.

