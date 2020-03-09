Winter sun destinations with direct flights

Fancy ditching your thermal underwear for beachwear? Here are some winter sun destinations that will top 20 degrees, with direct flights from Luxembourg

Flights to Cape Verde leave Findel every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday throughout winter Photo: Shutterstock

Got your thermal underwear, thick coat, winter tyres and snow shovel at the ready? Winter doesn't have to be one long holiday from the sun.

If you prefer a beach to a set of skis, these are some winter sun destinations where the temperature is nearly always above 20 degrees...and you can fly direct from Luxembourg.

Destinations to mainland Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Turkey, are not included because the winter temperatures are not guaranteed to reach 20 degrees celsius, but they still make excellent winter sun destinations and many destinations have direct flights.



Agadir (Morocco)

With temperatures as high as 26 degrees in early December, you can take a dip in the sea and relax on Morocco's most beautiful stretch of sand, hike to the Kasbah or ride by camel, and visit the Souss-Massa National Park. Direct flights leave every Saturday and take three hours and 45 minutes.

Dakar (Senegal)

The newest destination from Findel, Dakar is the capital city and a port town of Senegal, with a museum of African art and another on African civilisations, dotted with many beaches, great for surfing. There are plenty of markets, plus a village of arts, where you can buy local handicrafts. The Îles de la Madeleine to the west of Dakar are part of a national park and are known for their birds, fish and plant life. Direct flights from Luxembourg leave on a Wednesdays and take just over 6 hours.

Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Beautiful beaches (man made, with soft, white sand) and incredible entertainment and dining at your fingertips, Dubai has long since been a very popular winter destination, particularly if you don't want to spend all your time on the beach. You can go skiing, visit the aquarium or a waterpark, and the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

There are plenty of traditional souks and the Al Fahidi historical district, plus modern shopping malls featuring numerous top fashion brands. You can even go to the opera, or try a more traditional camel safari. Direct flights leave Luxembourg on a Monday and Thursday during the winter months and take between 6.5 to 7.5 hours. There are flights on Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday during peak travel times.

Hurghada & Marsa Alam (Egypt)

Forty kilometres of beach along Egypt's Red Sea coast, renowned for scuba diving, and with plenty of restaurants, bars and night clubs, Hurghada is another popular winter sun destination. A few hours' drive down the road is the beach resort of Marsa Alam.

It is possible to travel from both coastal towns to the Valley of the Kings and Queens, take a Nile cruise or visit the famous statues at Abu Simbel.

If you prefer to stay in Hurghada, you can visit the Mini-Egypt park, featuring all the country's famous landmarks. There's an aquarium, several water parks with slides, and a sand sculpture park, including a rendition of the Sphinx. El-Dahar square has a bustling souk, and you can, of course, go on a camel-riding trip.

Marsa Alam is home to the u-shaped Abu Dabab bay, known for its sea turtles and sea cows. You can kite-surf at El Naaba Lagoon, which is separated from the open sea by a coral reef. South of the town, the Wadi el-Gemal National Park, features a desert landscape with seagrass beds, reefs and islands.



Direct flights to Hurghada take 4.5 to five hours and leave on Thursdays and Sundays although there are often flights on Saturday and some on other days of the week at certain times during winter. Flights to Marsa Alam leave on Tuesdays and take approximately 5 hours.

Island sun

Canary Islands

Hop on a plane and be in Tenerife in five hours. Flights leave on Monday, Saturday and Wednesday in winter. Midday temperatures can reach the mid-20s, so perfect for topping up your tan. If you get bored of the poolside scene take the aerial cable car to Mount Teide in Tenerife and visit the active volcano.

There are also flights to Lanzarote on Thursdays and Sundays, taking just over 4 hours.

Cape Verde

Got that Friday feeling? Then you might want to party in Cape Verde. Flights to Boa Vista (six hours 25 minutes direct) leave Luxembourg every Friday, and to Sal (approximately 6 hours) every Tuesday and Friday in the winter months. Beach lovers can sunbathe, kite-surf, quad-bike or snorkel, or if you prefer something different, try out the salt pools at Pedra du Lume.

Flights to Sao Vicente start in December and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays (Fridays in January) taking approximately six-and-a-half hours.

Djerba (Tunisia)

A favourite beach destinations with plenty of luxury hotels with swimming pools and restaurants. You can spend your day at the Souk market or visiting the museum of Guellala ceramics or the museum housing popular art including costumes, and Jewish and Muslim jewellery.

There is a beautiful white Turkish mosque, and the Ghriba Synagogue, plus the fortifications of Bordj el Kebir, on this Tunisian island location. Flights leave on Sundays (and some Saturdays) in the winter months, and take 2 hours 45 minutes. Note that the weather here can sometimes be cooler than 20 degrees, so check the forecast. Luxair also flies to Monastir and Tunis.