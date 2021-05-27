Airlines cancel Moscow trips in row over flight path

Request to divert flights away from Belarus refused by Russian authorities, leading to cancellations, say Air France and Austrian Airlines

An Air France flight from Paris to Moscow was among those affected

By Philip Georgiadis, Michael Peel and David Keohane



Two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow after Russian authorities failed to approve new routes that avoided Belarus’s airspace in response to Minsk’s interception of a commercial plane.



Air France and Austrian Airlines sought to reroute flights that would normally fly over Belarus after EU governments demanded their airlines avoid the country’s airspace following Belarusian authorities’s decision to divert Ryanair flight 4978, which carried an opposition activist.

Both airlines said Russian aviation authorities failed to approve the new routes, leading to the cancellation of a flight from Paris to Moscow on Wednesday, and from Vienna to Moscow on Thursday. An Air France flight to Russia on Friday was still awaiting permission to use a new route avoiding Belarus.

Several other European carriers, including KLM and British Airways, have been allowed to land in Russia using new flight routes, however. The Kremlin did not comment and referred enquiries to aviation authorities.

Airline industry insiders have grown concerned about the politicisation of airspace after the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk because of an alleged bomb threat. Two of the 126 passengers, anti-Lukashenko activist Roman Protasevich and his Russian partner, were arrested after the plane landed. Three other passengers stopped in Minsk.

However, the supposed bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities was sent in an email after the plane was diverted, according to email provider Proton Technologies. “We cannot access or verify the contents of the message. However . . . we can confirm that the message in question was sent after the plane was redirected,” the company said.



Global condemnation

Ryanair has labelled the forced landing an act of “aviation piracy”, and the UK and EU have urged their airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace, banned the state owned carrier from their airports, and vowed to impose fresh economic sanctions on the regime. The US has requested the immediate release of the 26-year-old Protasevich and his partner.

Russia has stood out by supporting Minsk, calling the EU’s reaction “hysteric”. Putin and Lukashenko are due to meet on Friday in Russia.

Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, has said it is “disturbing” to see a commercial flight diverted “for clearly bogus reasons”.

“I would like to think this does not set a precedent. It’s important we build on public and united condemnation . . . to ensure we don’t see a repeat of this behaviour,” he told a media conference on Wednesday.





Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said targeting Belarus's potash industry may be the most effective strategy Anouk Antony

While avoiding Belarusian airspace adds miles and fuel costs to some journeys heading east out of Europe, airlines have complied. However any problems with Russia would be more damaging, given its size.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, a UN forum that sets standards for civil aviation worldwide, is due to hold a meeting on the incident later on Thursday, and has already said Belarus’s actions could have breached the Chicago Convention that governs civilian flying.



Next steps

Meanwhile EU foreign ministers held initial talks on Thursday on punitive measures against Belarus’s regime, with the country’s lucrative potash sector high on the agenda.

The European bloc will target economic structures and financial transactions in Belarus “significantly”, Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, told reporters ahead of the informal gathering in Lisbon.

“The hijacking of the plane and the detention of the two passengers is completely unacceptable, and we will start discussing implementation of the sectoral and economic sanctions,” said Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief.

Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg’s foreign minister, said potash - a crucial ingredient in fertilisers - was the “keyword” because Belarus is one of the biggest global suppliers.

“I think it would hurt Lukashenko very much if we managed something in this area,” said Asselborn.

Member states are aiming to pass the new measures at a meeting of foreign ministers on June 21, diplomats say.

Additional reporting by Max Seddon

