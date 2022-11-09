Americans set to deliver verdict on Biden, Democrats in midterms

All 435 House seats are up for grabs, and Republicans need to win just five to gain power.

Republicans made gains in their drive to take control of the US House on Tuesday while Democratic candidates stayed competitive in pivotal Senate contests as polls closed in the eastern half of the US.

Florida continued making the turn from swing state to Republican stronghold as GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio handily won re-election. GOP candidates expanded their representation in the House by winning three seats that had been held by Democrats as well as another created in redistricting.

Three bellwether races in Virginia remained too close to call, but the Republican challengers to Democratic incumbents Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger were leading in early returns. GOP wins in those races would indicated a strong night for the party.

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey DeSantis and children Madison, Mason and Mamie, waves to the crowd during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, November 8, 2022. Giorgio VIERA/AFP

In a positive sign for Democrats, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman was leading Republican Mehmet Oz in early returns and incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock was neck and neck with GOP candidate Herschel Walker. Both races be key to control of the Senate and remain too close to call.

There were sporadic reports of voting glitches, including isolated cyber attacks, though none caused major disruptions. Arizona Republicans seized on technical problems with ballot tabulation machines in the state’s largest county to make unsubstantiated claims about the validity of Tuesday’s elections, signaling a contentious aftermath for the 2022 midterms.

President Joe Biden’s party is trying to buck history by holding onto their razor thin congressional majorities with the president’s remaining legislative agenda hanging in the balance.

GOP majorities in one or both congressional chambers would end unified Democratic control in Washington and lead to intensified partisan battles and policy gridlock. The Biden administration would face an onslaught of investigations from subpoena-wielding Republican committee chairs in the House.

Democrats’ hopes for tax increases on the wealthy and corporations would be dashed should Republicans take at least one chamber. Prospects diminish for antitrust legislation aimed at big tech companies or a windfall profits tax on oil companies. Government shutdowns and a standoff over a US debt default also grow more likely.

And Republican control of the Senate would give the party a veto over Biden’s nominations to fill top jobs at agencies and in the federal judiciary.

Democratic Massachusetts Governor Elect Maura Healey celebrates victory and delivers a speech in Boston, Massachusetts, November 8, 2022. Joseph Prezioso/AFP

The outcome of the midterms, which for much of the summer and early fall seemed remarkably close, will hinge on Americans’ frustration over the rising cost of living and worries about the slowing economy. Democrats all along faced an uphill battle given widespread public discontent -- two-thirds of Americans think the country is on the wrong track -- and voters’ historical tendency to punish the president’s party in midterm elections.

Democrats took the lead in national polls and some key Senate races during the summer after a Supreme Court decision ended a national right to abortion access galvanised Democrats and independents, declining gasoline prices eased pressure on consumers and several prominent Republican Senate nominees struggled with controversies over extreme views or personal scandals.

But polls showed voters breaking toward Republicans in the final weeks of the campaign as the GOP hammered away at Democrats’ management of the economy, stoked fears of rising crime and decried a surge of undocumented immigrants at the border. Democrats’ problems were compounded by underwhelming debate performances by John Fetterman and US Senator Raphael Warnock, Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and Georgia, both critical contests.

The declines in gasoline prices stopped by mid-September. Annual inflation rates, while down from a 9.1% peak in June, remained near a four-decade high at 8.2% in September.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve’s campaign of interest-rate hikes, launched to bring inflation under control, began to bite into the economy. After rising for three months, consumer confidence dipped in October. More companies announced hiring freezes and layoffs. The housing market ground to a near-halt as 30-year mortgage rates soared above 7%.

Fears of an imminent recession are also rising, with private forecasters on average seeing a 60% probability within a year.

Democrats struggled to deliver a consistent message on the economy. At times, they promoted consumer cost savings on prescription drugs and health insurance from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, pounded away at oil company profiteering with threats of a windfall profits tax and seized on statements from some GOP leaders threatening to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. Eva Marie UZCATEGUI/AFP

Biden closed the cycle with an address warning of the danger posed to democracy by a slew of Republican congressional candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election outcome and urged Americans to reject Donald Trump’s “big lie” refusing to recognise the defeat. He drew a direct line from last year’s Capitol insurrection by Trump supporters to a hammer-wielding assailant’s attack just before the midterms on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband.

Meanwhile, Trump all but confirmed at an Ohio rally on Monday that he will be announcing a third White House bid Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

5 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II arrive with their staff at an election night watch party in Detroit, Michigan, November 09, 2022. Brandon Bell/AFP

